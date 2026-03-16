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Executive Summary: Evaluation of Cutaneous Leishmaniasis and Diabetes Mellitus Programs in Syria

Findings indicate that sustainability considerations were incorporated into programme design, though their implementation varied across locations depending on service modality and operational conditions. Service delivery expanded significantly, with the number of treated CL and DM cases more than doubling since 2018. However, community feedback mechanisms remained largely informal.

The programme maintained relevance through adaptive design and coordination with national health authorities and partners. At the same time, monitoring systems could be further strengthened to better capture partnership contributions and longer-term health system strengthening effects. Further details are provided in the executive summary.

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Executive Summary: Evaluation of Cutaneous Leishmaniasis and Diabetes Mellitus Programs in Syria

Distribution channels: Human Rights


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