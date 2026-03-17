The ICRC’s Bangkok Regional Delegation: Key Activities in 2025

In the second half of 2025, we focused our efforts on addressing the humanitarian issues that emerged from the Cambodia–Thailand border hostilities. We conducted visits to 18 Cambodian soldiers interned in Thailand, facilitated the exchange of Red Cross messages with their families, and acted as a neutral intermediary during their release and repatriation.

As in previous years, we supported thousands of people with disabilities in Cambodia through ICRC-supported rehabilitation centres, alongside targeted assistance to improve living conditions and social inclusion. In Thailand, we provided financial aid for patients wounded in Myanmar to give them access to medical treatment, physiotherapy and essential supplies. We partnered up with National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to support emergency preparedness and response activities, including flood relief efforts in Laos and vaccine assistance along the Myanmar-Thailand border, strengthening the capacities of staff and volunteers in all seven countries. We also continued to promote respect for international humanitarian law (IHL) and the related legal frameworks by engaging with military officers, police trainees, officials, students and the general public at events and discussions related to the law of armed conflict, detention standards and the challenges of new warfare technologies.

Through these initiatives, the Bangkok regional delegation continues to support principled humanitarian action, strengthen regional partnerships and uphold respect for IHL, providing protection and assistance for people affected by armed conflict and other violence across the region.