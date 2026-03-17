XferWorx Launches New Website to Showcase Mission-Critical SharePoint and Microsoft 365 Services

Veteran-owned firm highlights zero-downtime migrations, enterprise-grade support, and full-service Microsoft expertise

Our goal is to make migration and modernization feel seamless, not stressful.” — Rick Toner, Founder and Solutions Architect at XferWorx

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- XferWorx, a Microsoft-certified and SBA-verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business delivering services remotely across the U.S., has launched a newly redesigned website to reflect its growing role as a leading provider of SharePoint and Microsoft 365 solutions. The new digital platform highlights XferWorx’s five core service areas: Consulting, Installation, Migration, Automation , and Support, while making it easier for organizations to access technical resources, success stories, and service details.Founded in 2023, XferWorx builds on more than 25 years of Microsoft and SharePoint experience—its leadership team has been delivering enterprise solutions since 1996. The firm helps organizations modernize their Microsoft environments without disrupting business operations. The firm specializes in complex SharePoint migrations from legacy platforms (including 2013, 2016, 2019, Intelex Portal, SQL databases, Windows File Shares, Access Databases and NICE CXOne) to Subscription Edition and SharePoint Online, delivering governance-ready outcomes with zero-downtime execution.“Our goal is to make migration and modernization feel seamless, not stressful,” said Rick Toner, Founder and Solutions Architect at XferWorx. “The new site reflects our commitment to transparency and excellence while helping clients explore solutions that fit their operational needs.”Key features of XferWorx’s technical service offerings include:1) Zero-downtime migrations with incremental sync – XferWorx minimizes business disruption by leveraging high-speed, distributed processing and incremental migrations. This ensures only new or modified content is moved during migration windows, maintaining uninterrupted access to files, intranet resources, and collaborative workflows throughout the project lifecycle.2) One-hop transfers of sites, libraries, permissions, workflows, and metadata – Their tools and methodology allow entire SharePoint environments to be migrated in a single pass. This includes preserving complex architecture such as nested folder structures, list relationships, and user/group permissions without the need for intermediate staging.3) Content optimization during or after migration – Beyond simply “lifting and shifting” data, XferWorx helps clients modernize content libraries by restructuring layouts, cleaning redundant files, and applying metadata taxonomies that align with SharePoint Online’s best practices, improving long-term usability and findability.4) Copilot Connectors and Actions – XferWorx is building secure integrations that extend Microsoft Copilot with enterprise data access and approved task execution. These solutions enable Copilot to connect with governed Microsoft 365 content and perform defined business actions through natural language—while maintaining compliance and control.5) Full team delivery model – Every engagement is backed by a dedicated team of SharePoint engineers, consultants, and trainers. This team-based approach ensures continuity, scalability, and hands-on knowledge transfer for clients of all sizes, something not possible with single-resource or outsourced project models.The new website also showcases recent projects, including work with defense manufacturers and financial services providers migrating thousands of legacy pages to modern, metadata-driven SharePoint intranets, preserving compliance, searchability, and structure.XferWorx is an authorized reseller of leading solutions including Quest, AvePoint, Syskit, and ShareGate, and is actively expanding its Microsoft 365 governance and automation practice for both private and federal sector clients.With a rapidly growing client base and over 400 successful migrations to date, XferWorx is poised to scale its offerings for mid-market and enterprise organizations seeking reliability, security, and long-term Microsoft 365 readiness.About XferWorxXferWorx is a veteran-owned, SBA-verified SharePoint and Microsoft 365 solutions provider delivering services remotely across the U.S., with its business registered in Sioux Falls, SD. Specializing in enterprise-grade migration, governance, and automation, the firm supports public and private sector clients with mission-critical data solutions. With deep technical expertise and a commitment to operational continuity, XferWorx helps organizations modernize their infrastructure while preserving productivity and compliance. Learn more at www.xferworx.com

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