MAID SAILORS NAMED A 2025 TOP 100 CLEANING PARTNER BY CLEANING FOR A REASON

Recognition highlights nearly $7,000 in donated cleaning services supporting cancer patients in need.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maid Sailors Cleaning Service has been recognized as one of the 2025 Top 100 Cleaning Partners by Cleaning for a Reason, a nonprofit organization that provides free house cleaning services to individuals undergoing cancer treatment. The national recognition places Maid Sailors Cleaning Service among the most impactful cleaning partners in the United States for their charitable contributions and volunteer service.Cleaning for a Reason partners with professional residential cleaning companies across the United States and Canada to help cancer patients maintain safe, clean homes during treatment. Since its founding, the nonprofit and its partners have donated millions of dollars in services to tens of thousands of patients, easing the physical and emotional burden associated with cancer care.Through its ongoing partnership with the organization, in 2025 Maid Sailors Cleaning Service completed 29 free home cleanings for cancer patients, supporting 17 individuals and families. These services totaled 87 hours of volunteer cleaning, representing approximately $6,960 in donated professional cleaning services. The company provides these cleanings at no cost to recipients, helping patients focus on recovery while reducing everyday household stress.Maid Sailors Cleaning Service, founded in New York City in 2014, provides professional residential and commercial cleaning services with a strong emphasis on reliability, training, and customer satisfaction. The company has cleaned thousands of homes and built a reputation for professional, detail-oriented service supported by insured and trained employees.Participation in Cleaning for a Reason reflects Maid Sailors Cleaning Service’s commitment to giving back to the communities it serves. The company regularly provides free cleanings to eligible cancer patients, recognizing that maintaining a clean home can be especially difficult during treatment. These services help create a healthier and more comfortable environment for patients and their families.The Top 100 Cleaning Partners list recognizes companies that have made meaningful contributions through the program, whether by serving a large number of patients, donating significant service hours, or maintaining consistent involvement throughout the year.Being named to the Top 100 list underscores Maid Sailors’ dedication not only to professional cleaning services but also to community support and charitable service. The company plans to continue its involvement with Cleaning for a Reason and expand its efforts to help cancer patients in need of support at home.Individuals interested in learning more about Maid Sailors Cleaning Service or scheduling a cleaning can visit maidsailors.com.About Maid Sailors Cleaning ServiceMaid Sailors Cleaning Service is a professional cleaning company based in New York City, serving homes and businesses throughout the region and additional U.S. markets. Founded in 2014, the company offers residential and commercial cleaning services performed by trained, insured employees. Maid Sailors focuses on reliable service, transparent pricing, and customer satisfaction while maintaining an active role in charitable initiatives within the communities it serves.

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