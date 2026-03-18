Airport Automation And Infrastructure Projects Accelerating The Baggage Handling Systems Market 2026

Baggage Handling System Market Report 2026 Baggage Handling System Market Scope Baggage Handling System Market Statistics

The Business Research Company's Baggage Handling System Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $11.13 billion in 2025 to $12.02 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baggage Handling System Market to Surpass $16 billion in 2030. In comparison, the General Transport market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $3,899 billion by 2030, with Baggage Handling System to represent around 0.4% of the parent market. Within the broader Transport Services industry, which is expected to be $12,477 billion by 2030, the Baggage Handling System market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Baggage Handling System Market Growth in 2030

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the baggage handling system market in 2030, valued at $6,110 million. The market is expected to grow from $3,935 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing adoption of RFID and real‑time tracking and increasing investments in airport expansion projects.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Baggage Handling System Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the baggage handling system market in 2030, valued at $3,848 million. The market is expected to grow from $2,780 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growing e-commerce and cargo volumes and expansion of the tourism industry.

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What will be Largest Segment in the Baggage Handling System Market in 2030?

The baggage handling system market is segmented by type into destination coded vehicle (DCV) and conveyor. The conveyor market will be the largest segment of the baggage handling system market segmented by type, accounting for 62% or $10,001 million of the total in 2030. The conveyor market will be supported by reliability and proven performance in moving high volumes of baggage, widespread global deployment across airports, railways and marine terminals, adaptability for integration with advanced automation (sensors/IoT), cost-effectiveness for established infrastructure, ability to handle large luggage loads efficiently, continuous upgrades improving uptime and throughput and strong historical market share dominance.

The baggage handling system market is segmented by technology into radio-frequency identification (RFID), barcode and other technologies. The barcode market will be the largest segment of the baggage handling system market segmented by technology, accounting for 49% or $7,851 million of the total in 2030. The barcode market will be supported by cost-effectiveness and ease of implementation with existing legacy infrastructure, widespread global acceptance, straightforward maintenance and low setup requirements, seamless integration with standard airport systems, proving reliability over many years of use, steady market share dominance and strong support for basic baggage tracking needs at low operational cost.

The baggage handling system market is segmented by mode into airport, railway and marine. The airport market will be the largest segment of the baggage handling system market segmented by mode, accounting for 75% or $12,059 million of the total in 2030. The airport market is supported by rapid growth in global air passenger traffic and corresponding baggage volumes, ongoing airport modernization and terminal expansion projects, adoption of advanced automation technologies to improve efficiency and throughput, strong regulatory focus on reducing mishandling and improving safety, rising emphasis on enhanced passenger experience and high investment levels in airport infrastructure worldwide.

The baggage handling system market is segmented by application into check-in systems, security screening systems, sorting systems, transfer systems and arrival and reclaim systems. The sorting systems market will be the largest segment of the baggage handling system market segmented by application accounting for 30% or $4,756 million of the total in 2030. The sorting systems market is supported by necessity to accurately route luggage in complex transport environments, rising passenger and baggage throughput requiring faster processing, incorporation of automated and intelligent sorting technologies (including AI/robotics), enhancements in system scalability, integration with tracking technologies for real-time sorting efficiency and initiative to reduce delays and mishandling through precise disposition of bags.

What is the expected CAGR for the Baggage Handling System Market leading up to 2030?

The expected CAGR for the baggage handling system market leading up to 2030 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Baggage Handling System Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global baggage handling system market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape airport operations, passenger experience, and aviation infrastructure management worldwide

Increasing Investments In Airport Expansion Projects - The increasing investments in airport expansion projects will become a key driver of growth in the baggage handling system market by 2030. As airports worldwide execute large-scale development programs to add terminals, increase gate capacity and expand passenger processing areas, these projects require upgraded baggage systems that can handle higher passenger volumes with greater accuracy and efficiency. Forecasts from Airports Council International (ACI World) show that global air travel is expected to reach about 9.8 billion passengers in 2025, reflecting sustained annual increases that place rising pressure on airport infrastructure and necessitate advanced baggage processing capabilities. As airports expand their operational footprints and integrate new capacity between 2025 and 2030, they accelerate the installation of high-capacity conveyors, automated sortation units and real-time tracking technologies to support larger throughput and reduce processing delays. As operators scale facilities to accommodate future travel growth, they directly expand the role of high-performance baggage systems, linking infrastructure development with operational efficiency enhancements. Therefore, the increasing investments in airport expansion projects is anticipated to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Growing Adoption Of RFID And Real Time Tracking - The growing adoption of RFID and real time tracking will propel the growth of the baggage handling system market by 2030. As airports and airlines integrate advanced digital identification tools between 2025 and 2030, they enhance the accuracy and visibility of baggage movement throughout each stage of the journey. Global aviation authorities emphasize the industry-wide shift toward standardized RFID-enabled tracking, which supports automated sorting, reduces human error and strengthens operational reliability across large and complex airport networks. As baggage volumes rise and passenger itineraries become more interconnected, airports depend on real-time tracking systems to monitor flows, detect disruptions instantly and sustain service quality. The continued expansion of digital tracking requirements reinforces the need for high-performing, technology-enabled baggage systems that ensure efficiency, transparency and traveler confidence. Consequently, the growing adoption of RFID and real time tracking is projected to contributing to a 1.3% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of The Tourism Industry - The expansion of the tourism industry will will propel the growth of the baggage handling system market. As international travel increases between 2025 and 2030 and global tourism activity strengthens across regions, rising passenger movements create sustained pressure on airport infrastructure and require more efficient handling of growing baggage volumes. Industry projections from global tourism authorities indicate a continued upward trajectory in leisure and cross-border travel through the decade, reflecting a broader resurgence of mobility and international connectivity. As airports accommodate higher tourist traffic and experience greater variability in seasonal flows, they must adopt more advanced and reliable baggage systems to maintain service quality, reduce congestion and support smooth passenger journeys. The consistent rise in tourism-driven travel demand reinforces the need for scalable, automated and technology-enabled baggage solutions that can handle expanding volumes efficiently. Therefore, this expansion of the tourism industry is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Growing E-Commerce And Cargo Volumes - The growing e-commerce and cargo volumes will propel the growth of baggage handling and related aviation processing systems by 2030. As global retailers and logistics operators accelerate their reliance on air transport to meet faster delivery expectations, the continuous rise in air freight traffic increases aircraft movements and places greater pressure on airport handling operations. Analyst indicators show that air cargo activity continues to grow year on year, with international markets recording notable increases in demand that reflect the ongoing expansion of cross-border e-commerce networks. As airports process larger amounts of cargo alongside passenger baggage, operators must enhance sorting, handling and tracking infrastructure to maintain throughput efficiency and operational reliability. According to the International Air Transport Association, global air cargo demand rose by 11.3% in 2024, demonstrating the scale of freight growth that compels airports to strengthen integrated baggage and cargo handling capabilities. Consequently, the growing e-commerce and cargo volumes is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Baggage Handling System Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the airport baggage handling systems market, the conveyor-based baggage handling systems market, the RFID-enabled baggage handling systems market, and the baggage sorting systems market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $10 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising global air passenger traffic, airport capacity expansion projects, and increasing demand for automated and contactless baggage processing solutions. This growth is further supported by the adoption of RFID tracking, real-time monitoring, and smart sorting technologies that improve baggage accuracy, reduce mishandling, and enhance operational efficiency. The surge reflects the accelerating transition toward digital, high-throughput airport infrastructure that enables faster passenger movement, improved security, and optimized airport logistics, fueling transformative growth within the broader baggage handling systems industry.

The baggage handling system market is projected to grow by airport baggage handling systems market by $3,554 million, the conveyor-based baggage handling systems market by $2,773 million, the RFID-enabled baggage handling systems market by $2,343 million, and the baggage sorting systems market by $1,731 million over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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