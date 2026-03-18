Serafim Announces European Distribution Partnership with EET Group for Mobile Gaming Controllers

Serafim and EET Group announce a strategic distribution partnership to expand the Serafim S3 mobile gaming controller across the European market. Serafim S3 mobile gaming controller paired with a smartphone and the Serafim Console App interface, enabling players to browse games, play, record, edit, and stream mobile gameplay. A player uses the Serafim S3 mobile gaming controller to play a shooter game on a smartphone, demonstrating console-style controls for mobile gaming.

Serafim and EET Group collaborate to expand mobile gaming hardware distribution across Europe, highlighting the Apple MFi-certified Serafim S3 controller.

Europe is a key growth market for mobile gaming, and partnering with EET Group helps us bring the Serafim S3 controller to more players across the region.” — Serafim spokesperson

NEW TAIPEI CITY, XINDIAN DIST., TAIWAN, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serafim , an innovative brand specializing in mobile gaming hardware and software integration, today announced a strategic distribution partnership with EET Group, a leading European technology distributor. Through this collaboration, Serafim’s gaming controllers, including the Apple MFi-certified Serafim S3 mobile gaming controller featuring Hall Effect precision controls and ultra-low latency USB-C connectivity, will be distributed across EET Group’s extensive European network, accelerating Serafim’s international expansion and strengthening its presence in the fast-growing mobile gaming market.Headquartered in Denmark, EET Group operates across more than 20 European markets and serves over 30,000 channel partners, including IT resellers, system integrators, and enterprise customers. By leveraging EET Group’s logistics infrastructure, reseller network, and local market expertise, Serafim aims to significantly enhance product availability and brand visibility across the region.Product Highlights• Ultra-low latency USB-C connection – USB-C direct connection delivering ultra-low latency gameplay, up to 100x lower latency compared with typical Bluetooth controllers.• Cross-platform compatibility – Supports iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, and PlayStation for seamless multi-device gaming.• Dual Hall Effect precision controls – Drift-free joysticks and analog triggers provide precise input for competitive titles.• Modular ergonomic design – Swappable grips support different hand sizes and fit smartphones up to 17.9 cm, even with cases.“Partnering with EET Group represents an important milestone in Serafim’s global expansion strategy,” said a spokesperson for Serafim. “Europe is a key growth market for mobile gaming, and EET Group’s established distribution platform allows us to efficiently bring our innovative gaming controllers and software solutions to a broader audience of gamers and partners.”EET Group also welcomed the partnership, highlighting the increasing demand for high-quality gaming accessories in the European market. “Mobile gaming continues to gain momentum globally,” said a representative from EET Group. Serafim’s technology-driven gaming controllers and integrated software platform provide a compelling value proposition for gamers. We look forward to introducing these products through our European distribution network.”Serafim has been actively expanding its global footprint by developing products that combine advanced hardware design with software optimization for mobile gaming. The collaboration with EET Group is expected to accelerate Serafim’s market penetration in Europe while enabling the company to build stronger relationships with regional distributors, retailers, and gaming communities.The partnership marks a significant step in Serafim’s mission to create a comprehensive mobile gaming ecosystem that delivers immersive gaming experiences for players worldwide.The Serafim S3 mobile gaming controller is available through Serafim’s website and authorized retailers worldwide.About SerafimSerafim is a technology brand focused on developing innovative mobile gaming controllers and software platforms designed to enhance the mobile gaming experience. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Serafim enables gamers to enjoy console-like control and precision on smartphones. The company continues to expand globally through strategic partnerships and product innovation.About EET GroupEET Group is a leading European IT and technology distributor headquartered in Denmark. Founded in 1986, the company operates in more than 20 European markets and supplies over 30,000 customers with a broad portfolio of IT hardware, consumer electronics, and professional technology solutions. EET Group specializes in value-added distribution, providing logistics, technical expertise, and market access for global technology brands.

Serafim S3 Mobile Gaming Controller Demo – Console-Level Gameplay with Serafim Console App and Cross-Platform Support

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