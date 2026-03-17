DomainsByOwner.com Presents a New Way to Buy and Sell Domains Without Middlemen

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DomainsByOwner.com is a commission-free domain marketplace that connects buyers and sellers directly, without brokers or transaction fees.

DomainsByOwner.com removes middlemen from domain transactions, allowing buyers and sellers to connect directly and negotiate transparently without commissions.” — Domans By Owner

PLANTATION, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As businesses increasingly rely on strong digital identities, domain names have become essential assets for branding, marketing, and online growth. The global domain ecosystem now includes hundreds of millions of registered domain names worldwide, reflecting the continued expansion of the internet economy.Responding to the growing need for more transparent domain transactions, DomainsByOwner.com has launched a new marketplace model designed to allow domain buyers and sellers to connect directly—without brokerage layers, commissions, or intermediary fees.The platform introduces a simplified structure focused on transparency and owner control. Domain owners can list their domains, set pricing strategies, and negotiate directly with potential buyers, while the platform itself acts strictly as a connection point rather than a broker.More information about the platform and its marketplace model is available at .A Marketplace Without MiddlemenMany domain marketplaces operate through brokerage models in which intermediaries manage negotiations and charge commissions that may range from 10% to 30% of the final sale price. While brokerage services can offer convenience, they may also increase costs and limit direct communication between buyers and sellers.DomainsByOwner.com removes this intermediary layer. Instead of participating in negotiations, the platform enables direct interaction between domain owners and prospective buyers. This direct-connection model encourages transparent discussions, faster negotiations, and clearer pricing expectations.For sellers, it means full autonomy over pricing and negotiation terms. For buyers, it provides direct access to the domain owner, enabling more efficient discussions about acquisition opportunities.A No-Fees, No-Commission MarketplaceOne of the most distinctive aspects of DomainsByOwner.com is its commission-free structure. The platform does not take a percentage of completed sales and does not impose brokerage fees on transactions.This approach allows sellers to retain the full value of negotiated sales while avoiding the need to increase listing prices to offset platform commissions. Buyers may also benefit from more competitive pricing because transactions occur directly with the domain owner rather than through a broker.By eliminating commissions entirely, the platform seeks to create a more balanced marketplace where domain prices are determined by direct market interaction.Platform Features Designed for Simplicity and TransparencyDomainsByOwner.com offers a streamlined system that allows domain owners to manage listings independently. Sellers can create listings that include domain details, pricing structures, descriptions, and direct contact options for interested buyers.Buyers can browse listings and initiate conversations directly with domain owners to discuss pricing, payment methods, and domain transfer procedures.The platform does not provide internal escrow services. Instead, buyers and sellers are encouraged to complete transactions using trusted third-party escrow providers, helping ensure secure domain transfers while maintaining flexibility in payment arrangements.Supporting the Global Digital Asset EconomyDomain names have evolved into valuable digital assets used by companies, startups, and investors to establish online presence and brand recognition. As digital commerce continues to expand globally, demand for memorable and strategic domain names remains strong.DomainsByOwner.com is structured to support international participation, enabling domain owners and buyers from around the world to connect through a transparent marketplace environment. By focusing on direct negotiation and seller control, the platform aims to provide an alternative to broker-driven domain marketplaces.The marketplace is now live and accepting domain listings from owners worldwide.

Sell Domains No Fee No Commission

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