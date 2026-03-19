Winning Health and Odin Health Unveil AI Clinical Joint Solution at HIMSS26 to Accelerate Global Smart Healthcare

Winning Health and Odin Health Joint Solution

Bridging the gap between AI innovation and clinical adoption, Winning Health and Odin Health deliver an integrated AI joint solution for global healthcare.

NV, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a highly successful exhibition at the 2026 HIMSS Global Health Conference, Winning Health and Odin Health have officially introduced the full-stack medical AI joint solution to the international market. This showcase brings field-proven healthcare innovations from China to the global stage, providing medical institutions with a robust blueprint for responsible and scalable AI deployment.

Aligned with the HIMSS26 theme "Artificial Intelligence Finds Its Human Balance", the joint solution addresses the industry's critical transition from experimental AI pilots to widespread, highly integrated clinical adoption. The ecosystem achieves this by striking an optimal balance between algorithmic efficiency and human clinical expertise.

WiNEX from Winning Health: An AI-Inside Foundation for Global Scale

At the core of the showcase was the WiNEX smart hospital foundation. Departing from the legacy, closed architectures of traditional IT vendors, WiNEX utilizes a cloud-native, microservices framework with a proven capacity to seamlessly process millions of concurrent transactions in large hospitals.

Crucially, WiNEX Copilot operates as an "AI-inside" core, embedding AI directly into diagnostic and operational workflows of hospitals. Enhanced by Odin Health’s interoperability layer, WiNEX ensures fluid data exchange via FHIR standards, offering a secure, agile, and globally adaptable digital transformation platform.

"The showcase of our joint solution with Odin Health in HIMSS for the first time marks a definitive milestone in our exploration into international market," stated Wang Tao, CEO of Winning Health. "We are bringing not only the digital solutions but the vast experience of digital transformation, forged in the world's most demanding and complex medical environments, to the global market. "

WiNBOT: Dedicated AI Workstation for Doctors

Designed specifically for clinical scenarios, WiNBOT is a dedicated AI workstation that provides private computing power for physicians. It is integrated with WiNGPT, one of the most advanced vertical LLMs for healthcare and it is trained by Winning Health. Closely integrated with medical workflows, it reduces the burnout of physicians by taking care of medical record quality control and clinical research analysis, etc.

Odin Health: Bridging the Last Mile from Connected Data to Real-World AI Deployment

In the new era of agentic healthcare, the "last mile" isn't just about connecting data—it's about deploying AI that works. As Odin Health CEO John Shen puts it: "Data connectivity is the fundamental baseline, but intelligent synergy is the true soul of AI-reshaped healthcare."

Odin Health bridges this gap with a one-stop platform that unifies integration, APIs, security, and AI enablement. By providing governed connectivity and AI-native interoperability, Odin allows organizations to move past simple data exchange and deploy AI agents with speed and precision.

Industry Recognition and Strategic Engagement

The joint solutions drew significant attention from experts in digital health. During the exhibition, Chen Yao, Head of Winning Health Group Marketing, alongside Han Yue from the Presales team and Phil Xue from Odin Health, hosted comprehensive technical demonstrations for visiting experts from KLAS and NVIDIA to explore future collaborations.

About Odin

Odin Health redefines healthcare interoperability with an agentic, intelligence-driven platform that powers 500 million+ outpatient visits annually across 2,000+ healthcare organisations worldwide.

Built on a health-native, cluster-first architecture with modern APIs and embedded AI, Odin bridges legacy and modern systems by supporting traditional interfaces alongside FHIR-centric integration. The platform eliminates legacy constraints to deliver seamless, scalable connectivity across cloud, hybrid, and on-prem environments.

Odin accelerates time-to-value with custom FHIR profile-driven integration, AI-assisted mapping, and unified workflows for integration, APIs, and AI agents. Backed by broad healthcare standards support, Odin empowers providers to modernise digital infrastructure with cost-effective, future-ready interoperability.

About Winning Health

Founded in 1994, Winning Health is a premier Health IT enterprise providing digital solutions for hospitals and public health administrations. Serving over 6,000 healthcare institutions and impacting more than one billion users annually, the company continues to drive innovation across clinical care, hospital management, and medical research.

Winning Health was recognized as a top EHR vendor in the 2025 KLAS Asia/Oceania EHR Report, achieving a score of 84.8. According to IDC, Winning Health has sustained the No.1 market share in China’s hospital core systems for five consecutive years. In 2025, Forbes honored the company by including it in the "China AI Tech Enterprises Top 50" and the "AI Tech Innovative Enterprises."

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