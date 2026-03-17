Jack’s Place Marks 60 Years of Sizzling Steaks with Year-Long Diamond Jubilee Celebrations

N.Z. Tenderloin Steak with Seafood à la King

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jack’s Place, Singapore’s pioneer steakhouse, officially commemorates its 60th anniversary this year. Since opening its doors in 1966, the restaurant has become one of Singapore’s most well-loved steakhouses for generations of families and friends. To celebrate this landmark "Diamond Year," Jack’s Place is launching a series of culinary collaborations, nostalgic events, and a roving anniversary lunch campaign designed to thank the community that has supported the brand for six decades.

Bi-Monthly Guest Series: Chef Heman (March & April 2026)

The anniversary year features a new Bi-Monthly Promotion series. For March and April, Jack’s Place features Guest Chef Heman, also known as "Iron Man Chef." Known for culinary artistry, Chef Heman joins as a special guest for the 60th-anniversary celebrations, commemorating this historical milestone.

The promotion menu celebrates classic heritage with a Surf & Turf Classics selection. Featured dishes include N.Z. Tenderloin Steak with Seafood à la King, Lobster Thermidor baked in-shell with creamy mushroom and cheese, and Seafood Au Gratin with Mac & Cheese. Additionally, Slipper Lobster Thermidor is paired with either Striploin or Chicken Steak, served with the signature baked potato and seasonal vegetables.

JP60 Roving $6 Lunch Deal

A key component of the anniversary launch is the JP60 $6 Lunch Deal campaign. Throughout the two-month launch period, Jack’s Place offers its Signature Set Lunch for $6.00++ at one participating outlet per announcement.

To maintain a dynamic celebration, each outlet is featured once during the campaign on either a Tuesday or Thursday. Featured locations are revealed one week in advance on Jack’s Place social media platforms, allowing the community to track digital updates for the specific deals.

2nd Week Launch Schedule (11:00 AM – 5:00 PM):

Tuesday, 17 March 2026: Featured at the SAFRA Punggol outlet.

Thursday, 19 March 2026: Featured at the City Square Mall outlet.

The $6 Menu Features:

Tuesdays: Roasted Half Spring Chicken with Sambal Sauce or NZ Striploin with Cranberry Balsamic Sauce.

Thursdays: Grilled Double Cheese Chicken Chop or NZ Striploin Steak with Rosemary Peppercorn Sauce.

2026 Anniversary Calendar

The 60th-anniversary calendar includes several experiences scheduled for the coming months:

Branding Campaign: Building on its legacy, the brand is rolling out a refreshed concept, with revitalized outlets slated to launch throughout the year.

Memorabilia Night: A commemorative celebration inviting guests to bring Jack’s Place memorabilia in honor of the brand’s milestones since 1966.

Join The Celebration: Bi-monthly guest features and seasonal promotions will be announced throughout 2026.

Celebrating a 60-Year Journey

What began in 1966 with Mr. Say Lip Hai at a humble pub on Killiney Road has grown into a national legacy. For 60 years, Jack’s Place has been a trusted destination for celebrations, milestones, and everyday dining moments shared across generations. Today, Jack’s Place marks its 60-year milestone by extending gratitude to the loyal patrons who have been an integral part of this journey.

For the latest updates on the roving lunch deals, Jack's Place 60th Anniversary Celebrations and upcoming events, visit the official website at www.jacksplace.com.sg and its social media platforms.

These exclusive offers are available at all Jack’s Place Restaurants islandwide.

Also available for diners at Eatzi Gourmet Steakhouse & Bistro, the Halal-certified sibling restaurant

of Jack’s Place located at SAFRA Yishun.

#JacksPlaceSG #JP60 #JPPepperdine

Website: www.jacksplace.com.sg

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jacks.place.restaurant

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jacksplacesg

Official hashtag: #jacksplacesg

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