Residential property price index for November 2025 - January 2026
MACAU, March 16 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for November 2025 - January 2026 was 190.6, down by 0.6% over the previous period (October - December 2025).
The index for existing residential units (203.3) went down by 0.6% from the previous period; the index for those in Taipa & Coloane (246.4) grew slightly by 0.1% while the index for those in the Macao Peninsula (192.8) dropped by 0.9%. Analysed by age of building, the index for residential units of buildings between 6 and 10 years old increased by 3.1%, whereas the index for those of 5 years old or less fell by 3.6%. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (241.0) rose by 0.9%.
With respect to usable floor area, the index for residential units with a usable floor area of 100 square metres and over grew by 2.8% from the previous period, while the index for those with a floor area between 75 and 99.9 square metres decreased by 4.2%.
In comparison with November 2024 - January 2025, the overall residential property price index fell by 6.7%.
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