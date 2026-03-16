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Industrial exports survey for the fourth quarter of 2025

MACAU, March 16 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the surveyed manufacturers of the Industrial Exports Survey were cautiously optimistic about the export outlook of the Macao Special Administrative Region for the next six months in the fourth quarter of 2025. Major exports in the fourth quarter included pharmaceutical products, electronic products / electrical appliances, garments and alcoholic beverages & tobacco.

The surveyed manufacturers reported an average of 2.0 months of orders on hand in the fourth quarter of 2025. Among them, the pharmaceutical products industry took the lead with 3.3 months of orders on hand. The wearing apparel industry and the electronics/electrical appliances industry had 2.4 and 1.5 months of orders respectively, while other non-textile products industry had 1.0 month of orders.

As regards export prospects for the next six months, 54.2% of the surveyed manufacturers expected no significant change in the outlook, a decrease of 1.0 percentage point from the preceding quarter. Meanwhile, 26.2% of them were optimistic about the outlook, a rise of 0.5 percentage points quarter-on-quarter. Those who were pessimistic about the outlook accounted for 19.6%, up by 0.5 percentage points from the last quarter.

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Industrial exports survey for the fourth quarter of 2025

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