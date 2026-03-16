Demographic statistics for the whole year and the fourth quarter of 2025

MACAU, March 16 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the total population of the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR) at end-2025 increased slightly by 0.1% year-on-year to 688,900. The youth population (aged 0-14) took up 11.7% (80,300) of the total population, whereas the elderly (aged 65 and above) constituted 15.3% (105,200).

A total of 2,870 live births were recorded in 2025, with males accounting for 51.0%. Mortality totalled 2,424. Analysed by underlying cause of death, mortality from Malignant neoplasms predominated, followed by Heart diseases and Cerebrovascular diseases.

As regards population movement, number of new arrivals from the Chinese mainland with one-way permit (3,768) and individuals newly granted right of abode (1,352) showed respective growth of 90 and 278 year-on-year.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, live births and mortality totalled 740 and 594 respectively. Meanwhile, there were 1,033 new arrivals from the Chinese mainland with one-way permit, and 174 individuals newly granted right of abode.