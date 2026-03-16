MACAU, March 16 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that number of persons engaged in the Transport, Storage & Communications Sector (16,219), Security Activities (13,227) and the Gaming Sector (53,272) increased by 7.3%, 2.4% and 0.2% respectively year-on-year at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025. On the other hand, those engaged in Wholesale & Retail Trade (66,807) dropped by 2.5%.

In December, average earnings (excluding irregular remuneration) of full-time employees in the Transport, Storage & Communications Sector, Security Activities, the Gaming Sector and Wholesale & Retail Trade stood at MOP22,650, MOP13,940, MOP28,020 and MOP14,640 respectively.

In addition, the employee recruitment rates for Public Sewage & Refuse Disposal Activities, Security Activities, the Transport, Storage & Communications Sector and Wholesale & Retail Trade were 5.8%, 4.9%, 4.7% and 3.1% respectively.

The Survey on Manpower Needs and Wages for the fourth quarter of 2025 covers Wholesale & Retail Trade, Transport, Storage & Communications, Security Activities, Public Sewage & Refuse Disposal Activities and Gaming Sector. However, the self-employed, junket promoters and junket associates are excluded. Meanwhile, employees include resident and non-resident employees living in or outside the Macao Special Administrative Region.