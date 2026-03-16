【Professional enhancement】Training course for transferists’ career transition into tour guides begins today (16 March)

MACAU, March 16 - Under the Law No. 5/2025 on the Operation of Travel Agencies and Tour Guide Profession in effect on 1 February 2026, no more work permit will be issued or renewed for transferists (except the special situation under which the validity period of the work permit is extended because the stipulated criteria for transition are fulfilled). To facilitate adaptation to the new regulation, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) offers current transferists free admission to a training course for career transition into tour guides (the “Course”). The Course will equip related personnel with professional skills to expand their expertise and career development, in turn optimizing local tourism services at large. Starting today (16 March), the Course is delivered by professional instructors and professors from the Institute of Executive and Professional Development (IEPD) at the Macao University of Tourism.

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes encouraged trainees in her remarks, expressing that the window of opportunity is open for those who are prepared for it. With the prosperous tourism development and the new regulation, it is good to embrace the possibilities and equip oneself vigorously, with a positive outlook and continuous upgrade in capabilities. They can keep learning new knowledge with keen senses and mind, attaining professional accomplishment while sharing wonderful stories of Macao.

Vice-Rector of Macao University of Tourism (UTM), Connie Loi Kim Ieng, remarked that the Course supports trainees to transform their practice experience into professional competitiveness. Through systematic education and training, trainees can adapt to the new law and master new skills. The new law is supported by cultivation of talent, which will raise the competitive strengths of Macao’s tourism sector at large.

MGTO held a briefing session about the Course together with UTM on 11 February, to elaborate on the course program and concerns. Admission formalities were conducted on site for transferists who are interested in taking the Course. Trainees will undergo 150-hour lessons between March and September. The Course consists of theory lecture, field trip and practice sessions, to ensure comprehensive and in-depth professional training. The syllabus covers an introduction to tourism, Macao history and culture, Macao tourist attractions, tour guiding techniques and first aid course. The lessons will comprise lecture and practice, with the objective to elevate trainees’ professional knowledge and pragmatic capabilities. Trainees can hence be fully prepared to start a new career path in tour guide profession.

Officials of MGTO, UTM’s leaders and course instructors attended the inaugural ceremony for the Course together with representatives of the entities as follows: Macao Tourist Guides Union, Macau Tour Guide Promotion Association, Cultural Heritage Tourist Guide Association of Macao, Travel Industry Council of Macau, Macau Leisure Tourism Services Innovation Association, Macao Tourism Development Association, Macau Travel Agency Association, Association of Macao Tourism Agents and Macau Tourist Guide Association.

MGTO will continue to organize specific training courses, seminars and workshops for members of the tourism and related sectors in the future, to encourage and support their professional enhancement for overall upgrade of tourism service quality and work effectiveness. Visitors from worldwide can hence enjoy a safe and wonderful trip in Macao with a variety of “tourism +” and hospitable experiences to bring home.

Last November, MGTO held two briefing sessions for publicizing the new law, to familiarize the travel trade with the key aspects of the new law and the tour group information entry system. Members of the travel trade and public can review the PowerPoint presentation of the briefing session on MGTO’s website (www.dst.gov.mo). In accordance with the new law and continuous advancement of electronic administration, MGTO has launched several online application services for travel agencies’ and related licenses, as well as two application services for tour guide permits on Macao One Account, to provide more convenient public services for the travel trade.