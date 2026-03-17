AGM Mobile Launches the AGM Legion 3 smartwatch: Premium AMOLED Display and Extreme Ruggedness Now Available

The Legion 3 is equipped with an AMOLED display and is 100% waterproof The Legion 3 is shockproof and scratch resistant

AGM Legion 3 - Unmatched Value in Rugged Smartwatches – AMOLED and other High-End Features at an Entry-Level Price

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AGM Mobile, a leader in rugged mobile technology, today announced the official availability of the AGM Legion 3, a powerfully built outdoor smartwatch that combines a vibrant 1.95-inch AMOLED display, military-grade toughness, and essential smart features-all at an extraordinary price of $49.

In an era where premium smartwatches with AMOLED screens and serious durability often exceed $150–$300, the Legion 3 delivers exceptional value by bringing high-contrast, sunlight-readable visuals and unbreakable rugged protection to a broad audience without compromise.

"The AGM Watch Legion 3 redefines affordable performance," said a spokesperson for AGM Mobile. "For only $49, users get a stunning AMOLED display that's bright and vivid, along with IP68 + 5ATM-rated ruggedness that stands up to water, dust, shocks, and extreme conditions. It's proof that you don't need to spend hundreds to own a reliable, feature-packed smartwatch built for real life-whether on the trails, at work, or in daily use."

Key highlights of the AGM Watch Legion 3 include:

- 1.95-inch Large Square AMOLED Display - Offers sharp, colorful visuals with deep blacks and excellent outdoor visibility, far surpassing standard budget LCD screens.

- Extreme Rugged Build - 5ATM + IP68 waterproof and dustproof ratings ensure it handles swimming, heavy rain, dust storms, drops, and harsh environments with ease.

- Built-in Bright LED Flashlight - A practical addition for camping, emergencies, or low-light tasks.

- Bluetooth Calling & Notifications - Make and receive calls directly from the wrist, plus instant alerts for messages and apps.

- Health & Fitness Tracking - Continuous heart rate monitoring, multi-sport modes, and comprehensive activity tracking.

- Long-Lasting 500mAh Battery - Provides extended usage to match its tough design.

Available now in classic black, the AGM Watch Legion 3 is engineered as a square rugged sport watch ideal for adventurers, fitness enthusiasts, outdoor workers, and anyone seeking dependable wearable tech that survives whatever comes its way.

Priced at just $49, this launch shatters expectations in the smartwatch market, offering premium AMOLED quality and genuine rugged performance at a fraction of typical costs.

The AGM Watch Legion 3 is available immediately for purchase directly from the official AGM Mobile website as well as select online retailers.

About AGM Mobile

AGM Mobile specializes in rugged smartphones, watches, and devices designed to perform in the toughest conditions while remaining accessible and innovative. Committed to delivering high-quality technology for everyone, AGM continues to push boundaries in durability and value.

For more information, visit: https://www.agmmobile.com/products/agm-watch-legion3

Media Contact:

AGM Mobile Press Team

media@agmmobile.com

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