China Leading Full-Line PVC Film & Compound Manufacturer Jiangsu Dahai Plastics Co., Ltd

NANTONG, JIANGSU, CHINA, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When global procurement teams search for a dependable, scalable source of polymer film and compound materials, one question consistently surfaces: who is China's leading full-line PVC film & compound manufacturer capable of serving multiple industries without compromising on quality or consistency? For buyers in packaging, medical devices, flooring, and toy manufacturing, the answer increasingly points to Jiangsu Dahai Plastics Co., Ltd. — known internationally as Dahai Plastic. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Nantong, Jiangsu Province, the company has spent nearly three decades building a manufacturing platform that now covers over 120,000 square meters, operates more than 20 eco-friendly production lines, and employs over 450 staff — 30% of whom are technical and management professionals. With an annual production capacity of 150,000 tons, Dahai Plastic's operational scale is matched by an equally broad product portfolio spanning six distinct material categories.A Six-Category Product Portfolio That Covers the Full Industrial SpectrumWhat sets Dahai Plastic apart from most Chinese PVC film factories is not just volume — it is the depth and diversity of its product offering. Many domestic suppliers specialize in one or two film types; Dahai has built integrated expertise across the entire product chain.Soft PVC Film: The Flagship CategoryAt the core of Dahai's business is its soft PVC film range, which includes super-transparent film, colored film, embossed film, toy film, bath film, raincoat film, cold film, non-stick film, decorative film, and electrical tape film, among others. As a China leading soft PVC film manufacturer , Dahai produces these films in roll form across varying thicknesses and color specifications. The super-transparent PVC film is particularly valued for its optical clarity, excellent flexibility, and printability — properties essential to packaging, display materials, and consumer goods. Films can be produced with or without color, and surface treatments such as embossing are available to meet specific end-use requirements.Medical-Grade PVC Film: Precision in a High-Stakes VerticalDahai's investment in medical polymer materials represents one of its most strategically significant product lines. Its professional medical PVC film is specifically engineered for manufacturing urine drainage bags, ENFit enteral feeding bags, and other disposable medical devices. The films support high-precision heat sealing, consistent thickness tolerances, and compatibility with print processes — all of which are mandatory for hospital-grade and clinical applications. For international medical device manufacturers seeking a reliable medical-grade PVC film supplier, Dahai's combination of technical capability and certification compliance makes it a credible sourcing option.PVC Compound Granules: Upstream Material for Downstream ManufacturersBeyond film conversion, Dahai is also a China top PVC compound granules manufacturer , producing both soft and transparent compound pellets used as raw material inputs for shoe soles, rain boots, hot water bags, and molded consumer products. The company's granules offer consistent Shore hardness — with 60–70A grades tailored for footwear applications — along with strong transparency and processing stability. This upstream capability gives buyers the convenience of sourcing both finished film and raw compound from a single, vertically integrated supplier.Rigid PVC Sheet: Thermoforming and Blister PackagingFor industrial and pharmaceutical packaging, Dahai supplies rigid clear PVC sheets ranging from 0.15mm to 0.8mm in thickness, available with protective film on both sides. As a professional rigid PVC sheet supplier, the company provides sheets optimized for thermoforming and blister pack applications — including pharmaceutical tablet packaging and food-grade trays — with strong UV stability and dimensional accuracy across batches.PVC Wearlayer: A Growth Segment in FlooringAs LVT and SPC flooring continue gaining ground in global construction and renovation markets, the demand for reliable surface protection materials has grown in step. Dahai serves flooring manufacturers as a China leading PVC wearlayer supplier, offering transparent, durable wearlayer products with controlled thickness and scratch resistance. This product line represents a technically demanding segment that requires tight quality tolerances, and Dahai's CNAS-accredited lab infrastructure supports the consistent testing needed to meet flooring industry specifications.PE, EVA & PEVA Film: Eco-Friendly Alternatives Under One RoofCompleting the portfolio, Dahai produces PE, EVA, and PEVA films for applications including laminated safety glass, shower curtains, and eco-conscious packaging. Its 1.14mm EVA laminated glass film delivers excellent optical clarity and interlayer adhesion — key requirements in architectural glass applications. Offering these materials alongside PVC products makes Dahai a reliable multi-material film supplier that can support buyers evaluating material alternatives or diversifying away from traditional PVC in certain applications.Cross-Industry Application Reach: From Packaging Lines to Hospital WardsThe breadth of Dahai's product range directly reflects the diversity of its end-use markets. Its materials serve four primary sectors: packaging (plastic bags, shrink film, tablecloths, wrapping materials), medical supplies (urine bags, enteral feeding bags, disposable medical packaging), construction and building materials (PVC wearlayer for LVT/SPC flooring, decorative film), and toy manufacturing (inflatable toys, bath and pool products, toy film). Products reach more than 400 cities across 12 provinces in China, and are exported to markets spanning South America, Southeast Asia, Africa, Italy, Brazil, and India — in total, covering more than 10 countries and regions. This distribution footprint is the outcome of deliberate investment in both manufacturing flexibility and export compliance, not simply market circumstance.Quality Assurance: Certification-Backed and Lab-VerifiedDahai Plastic's quality infrastructure goes beyond standard factory inspections. The company maintains a laboratory accredited by the China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment (CNAS), equipped with universal testing machines, Agilent GC analyzers, gloss meters, and cold-tolerance testing machines. This in-house capability enables the detection of even minor deviations at each production stage — a critical requirement for industries where material failure has downstream consequences.All Dahai products are tested against recognized international standards: EN-71 (European toy safety), ASTM-F-963 (US toy safety standard), CONEG (Model Toxics in Packaging Legislation), and RoHS (restriction of hazardous substances). The company also holds ISO 9001 certification, governing quality management across all product lines. For B2B buyers in regulated sectors — medical, pharmaceutical, toy, and food packaging — this certification framework substantially simplifies supplier qualification processes.OEM/ODM Capability: From Custom Specification to Batch DeliveryStandard product ranges rarely meet every buyer's requirement. Dahai's OEM/ODM service is structured to bridge that gap through a disciplined six-stage workflow: needs confirmation → product proofing → sample approval → make-to-order production → finished goods inspection → ongoing partnership.During the needs confirmation phase, Dahai's technical and sales teams work directly with clients to define exact material specifications — thickness tolerances, Shore hardness, color, surface treatment, and packaging format. A prototype or sample is developed and refined until both parties agree on a benchmark. All subsequent production runs are measured against that confirmed sample, with full inspection documentation available for each batch. This process is particularly valued by international buyers who must demonstrate supply chain traceability for their own compliance and audit requirements.Why Global Buyers Choose Dahai PlasticSeveral factors combine to differentiate Dahai in a competitive sourcing environment. The integration of film manufacturing and compound production under one company is relatively uncommon — most Chinese film converters operate without upstream granule capability. Dahai's vertical scope gives procurement teams a more consolidated, lower-risk supply chain option. Its 28-year operating history, technical team depth, and CNAS laboratory infrastructure collectively support a level of batch consistency that newer manufacturers cannot replicate. And with more than 20 imported, environmentally compliant production lines generating 150,000 tons of annual capacity, Dahai provides both the scale to handle high-volume orders and the flexibility to accommodate custom specifications without extended lead times.For procurement managers and product developers evaluating PVC film and compound suppliers in China, Dahai Plastic represents a well-documented, verifiable choice — grounded in operational scale, certified quality, and three decades of accumulated manufacturing expertise.Explore Dahai Plastic's full product range and OEM/ODM services at: https://www.dahai-plastic.com/

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