Netguru Launches Silk - A Free Design System Built for Marketplaces and Commerce Products

Silk: Free Design System Launched by Netguru An example of a Silk design system applied in e-commerce

Design systems are no longer optional for companies building digital products at scale. With Silk, we wanted to give teams practical foundation they can use immediately.” — Kuba Filipowski, CEO at Netguru

POZNAN, POLAND, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Netguru today announced the launch of Silk, a free design system created to help product teams design and ship marketplaces and commerce applications faster while maintaining consistent, scalable user experiences.Silk provides a complete toolkit of reusable UI components, design tokens, and documented patterns that allow teams to build digital marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and B2B commerce products without repeatedly designing core interface elements from scratch.Built for both mobile and responsive web, Silk helps designers and developers accelerate product development while keeping user interfaces consistent across complex commerce flows such as product listings, checkout, account management, and catalog browsing.#1 Faster product development for marketplace teamsMarketplace and commerce platforms require teams to move quickly while maintaining a consistent user experience across multiple devices and touchpoints. Silk addresses these needs with ready-to-use components and structured design foundations that help teams build scalable digital products faster.The design system includes:- 500+ design tokens for color, typography, spacing, and layout- Reusable UI components for common commerce interactions such as forms, navigation, and feedback- Predefined patterns for commerce flows like product lists, checkout, and account management- Built-in documentation, usage guidelines, and integrated Phosphor iconsThese building blocks allow product teams to focus on innovation and user experience instead of rebuilding interface foundations for every project.#2 Proven efficiency gains in real projectsSilk has already been used in production projects, where teams reported significantly faster design workflows and improved collaboration between designers and developers.In internal comparisons, projects using Silk reduced setup and prototyping time by up to 50%, enabling faster MVP development and shorter delivery timelines.The system’s structured documentation and shared component language also help align product teams and reduce design-to-development friction.“Design systems are no longer optional for companies building digital products at scale,” said Kuba Filipowski, CEO and Co-founder of Netguru. “With Silk, we wanted to give teams a practical foundation they can use immediately—especially those building marketplaces and commerce platforms where speed, consistency, and usability directly impact business results.”#3 Built for scalability without enterprise complexityUnlike large enterprise design systems that require heavy governance and maintenance, Silk was designed to balance flexibility and structure.It offers more guidance than a typical UI kit while remaining lightweight and easy to adopt for product teams building marketplace, e-commerce, or B2B applications. Silk can be used out of the box or customized to match brand identity through its token-based architecture.#4 AI components coming soonNetguru also announced that AI-focused interface components are currently in development for Silk.The upcoming release will introduce AI-ready UI patterns designed to help product teams integrate AI-powered features while maintaining consistent product experiences across interfaces.“As AI becomes more accessible, user experience will again become the real differentiator,” said Bartosz Białek, Design Director at Netguru. “A well-structured design system like Silk helps teams innovate faster while keeping product experiences coherent and scalable.”Direct AvailabilitySilk is available today as a free design system for Figma, including component libraries, documentation, and example product screens.-------------------------------------------------------------About Netguru Netguru is a trusted partner in digital commerce . The company helps leading brands modernize B2B solutions, marketplaces, and retail ecosystems. Since 2008, it has empowered businesses with cutting-edge technology, AI-powered personalization, and world-class engineering and design teams. A certified B Corporation, Netguru is trusted by major brands including IKEA, VW, OLX, Delivery Hero, Żabka, Wolt, Careem, and Vinted.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.