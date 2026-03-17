Shawn Isaac Receives ICMA Credentialed Manager Designation for Leadership Excellence

Shawn Isaac Recognized by ICMA for Leadership Excellence

Leadership today requires integrity, accountability, and a long-term commitment to strengthening the institutions that serve our communities.” — Shawn Isaac

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shawn Isaac , a business executive, government leader, and investor, has received the Credentialed Manager designation from ICMA, the International City/County Management Association. The ICMA Credentialed Manager designation recognizes experienced executives who demonstrate integrity, professional commitment, and dedication to management and leadership excellence.Isaac was among the professionals recommended by the ICMA Credentialing Advisory Board. Notably, Isaac was the only professional from California included among the cohort of individuals recommended to receive the credential during that cycle.ICMA’s mission is to advance professional leadership through management, innovation, and ethics by increasing the proficiency of executives and professionals serving communities and organizations worldwide. The organization’s more than 13,000 members across 27 countries include executives, educators, and professionals committed to strengthening leadership and organizational effectiveness.To receive the ICMA Credentialed Manager designation, a member must demonstrate significant experience as a senior management executive, hold an advanced degree, and demonstrate a strong commitment to ethical leadership, professional development, and lifelong learning.“Leadership today requires integrity, accountability, and a long-term commitment to strengthening the institutions that serve our communities,” said Shawn Isaac. “Receiving the ICMA Credentialed Manager designation is a meaningful recognition of the importance of professional excellence and ethics in leadership and organizational management.”Shawn Isaac is a business executive, government leader, and investor with extensive experience in organizational leadership across both the private and public sectors. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of a large-scale organization employing hundreds of professionals across multiple locations throughout Southern California.An Ivy League–educated leader holding three master’s degrees, Isaac previously served as an Advisor to the U.S. Secretary of Labor and has been widely recognized for his leadership contributions in business and government. Over the course of his career, he has served on influential boards and advisory bodies and has been recognized for advancing effective leadership, organizational strategy, and cutting-edge innovation.Isaac also contributes as a thought leader on topics such as management, leadership, governance, and organizational strategy through his professional platforms, including his website ( https://www.shawnisaac.com ), his YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/@ShawnIsaac1 ), and his commentary published on Medium https://medium.com/@realshawnisaac ).For more information regarding the ICMA Credentialing Program, contact Jenese Jackson at ICMA, 777 North Capitol Street, N.E., #500, Washington, D.C. 20002-4201; jjackson@icma.org; 202-962-3556.

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