Bankwell Adopts Kobalt Labs AI Platform to Strengthen Vendor and Fintech Partner Risk Oversight

NEW CANAAN, CT, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bankwell announced today that it has adopted the AI powered risk and compliance platform from Kobalt Labs to enhance vendor management and fintech partner oversight across the bank.As a growing commercial bank with approximately $3.5B in assets under management, Bankwell continues to invest in technology that improves operational efficiency while preserving the integrity of the customer relationship. The bank conducted a structured evaluation of Kobalt’s platform using real world materials and internal workflows, moving beyond a traditional demonstration before making a final decision to adopt the platform.Kobalt’s platform supports vendor and fintech partner reviews, analyzes policies and procedures against evolving regulatory expectations, and assists with security and marketing compliance assessments. The system is designed to help banks produce consistent, defensible risk assessments with greater speed and clarity.“Adopting new technology is critical, but it has to work in production,” said Ryan Hildebrand, Chief Innovation Officer at Bankwell. “We tested Kobalt on our own data before moving forward. Reviews that once took hours can now be completed in minutes, with AI identifying present and missing controls and generating a clear evidence trail. That allows us to operate efficiently while maintaining strong regulatory discipline.”Bankwell takes a deliberate approach to innovation, prioritizing solutions that strengthen internal rigor without intruding on the client experience. The bank’s selection of Kobalt helps it maintain focus on adopting technology intelligently - supporting long term growth while maintaining sound governance.“The Bankwell team brings a rare combination of innovative vision and practical rigor,” said Kalyani Ramadurgam, Co-Founder and CEO of Kobalt Labs. “They validated the platform carefully before committing, and we are excited to support their continued growth.”Through this partnership, Bankwell expects to streamline vendor and fintech partner reviews while reinforcing confidence in its ability to consistently meet regulatory expectations.About BankwellBankwell is a full service commercial bank headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. Bankwell provides businesses and professionals with a range of commercial financing solutions, including working capital lines of credit, SBA loans, acquisition financing, and commercial mortgages, along with treasury management and deposit services. The bank emphasizes accessibility, expertise, and responsiveness through experienced local banking teams serving its markets.About Kobalt LabsKobalt Labs provides an AI powered platform that automates vendor risk management, fintech partner oversight, contract review, and regulatory compliance workflows for financial institutions.

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