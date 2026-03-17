Astala Luna Introduces Plastic Free Carry All Bags for Everyday Living

Astala Luna - Logo Makeup Bag in Australia

Astala Luna offers plastic free carry all bags as part of its mission to create eco conscious and sustainable everyday essentials for modern living

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perth based brand Astala Luna introduces a new era of practical design with its Plastic Free Carry All Bags for everyday living. Since 2021, the brand continues to build on its reputation as the original carry-all box bag label while expanding into everyday essentials that support conscious shopping.The new carry all bags reflect a clear commitment to washable and plastic free construction. Each piece features locally designed prints in florals, gingham, terry and fuzz made to last. The collection supports modern routines that move from home to office to travel without compromise.“Our carry all bags are guaranteed to be your new beauty bestie,” said Chiara Luna, founder. “They hold makeup, cosmetics, skincare, haircare, accessories and stationery with structure and style. You can take them to the beach, pack them for travel or use them as your everyday bag filled with essentials. We design every print locally and we focus on quality that stands up to real life.”Customers searching for a functional makeup bag in Australia can explore a range that balances durability with aesthetic detail. The structured shape allows space for toiletries, brushes and tech accessories, while optional divider inserts create order inside the bag. The range complements other products including pencil & brush cases, laptop & iPad Sleeves, and similar accessories available in the store.Astala Luna also offers vanity case options, pouches, hair tool bags, kindle cases, blankets, swimwear, travel bags, nappy bags, totes and toiletry bags. Each category reflects the same plastic-free direction and thoughtful construction. The brand also provides bundles to save for customers who want curated sets across categories.“We are proud to say that our packaging aligns with our values. Orders ship in 100% compostable mailers. Our tissue paper, stickers and thank you cards come from recycled materials and use soy inks. We take responsibility for every stage of the customer experience from design to delivery.”The store provides free shipping within Australia for purchases over 200 AUD outside sale periods. Express delivery costs 19.99 AUD and usually arrives within one to four business days after dispatch if no postal delays occur. The brand also ships their products globally.Astala Luna maintains a clear returns policy. Customers may return bags within 30 days of receiving an order in exchange for a credit note. Refunds apply within that timeframe, only if an item is faulty or not up to standard and the customer declines a replacement. The company does not return or exchange swim items.About Company:Astala Luna offers plastic free carry-all bags as part of its mission to create eco-conscious and sustainable everyday essentials. Shop at https://astalaluna.com.au/ ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.