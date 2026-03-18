maintenance repair and operations market share maintenance repair and operations market segments maintenance repair and operations market analysis

The Business Research Company's Maintenance, Repair And Operations Market 2026 Industrial Efficiency Initiatives Driving Market Growth

Expected to grow to $864.62 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Maintenance, Repair And Operations Market to Surpass $867 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Commercial Services market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $10,128 billion by 2030, with Maintenance, Repair And Operations to represent around 9% of the parent market. Within the broader Services industry, which is expected to be $25,315 billion by 2030, the Maintenance, Repair And Operations market is estimated to account for nearly 3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Maintenance, Repair And Operations Market in 2030?

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the maintenance, repair and operations market in 2030, valued at $279,979 million. The market is expected to grow from $222,486 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The steady growth is attributed to the expansion of energy and utilities sector and favorable government initiatives.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Maintenance, Repair And Operations Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the maintenance, repair and operations market in 2030, valued at $215,640 million. The market is expected to grow from $188,251 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. The steady growth can be attributed to the expansion of energy and utilities sector and a growth in transportation fleets.

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What will be Largest Segment in the Maintenance, Repair And Operations Market in 2030?

The maintenance, repair and operations market is segmented by MRO (maintenance, repair and operations) type into industrial MRO (maintenance, repair and operations), electrical MRO (maintenance, repair and operations), facility MRO (maintenance, repair and operations) and other types. The industrial MRO (maintenance, repair and operations) market will be the largest segment of the maintenance, repair and operations market segmented by MRO (maintenance, repair and operations) type, accounting for 42% or $362,850 million of the total in 2030. The industrial MRO (maintenance, repair and operations) market will be supported by aging production equipment requiring frequent upkeep, rising adoption of predictive and preventive maintenance practices, increasing automation across manufacturing plants, stringent safety and compliance requirements, growth in continuous process industries, focus on minimizing unplanned downtime, and expansion of asset-intensive industries such as aerospace.

The maintenance, repair and operations market is segmented by provider into OEM (original equipment manufacturer) and aftermarket. The OEM (original equipment manufacturer) market will be the largest segment of the maintenance, repair and operations market segmented by provider, accounting for 75% or $651,357 million of the total in 2030. The OEM (original equipment manufacturer) market will be supported by demand for genuine spare parts, higher reliability and compatibility of OEM components, warranty and service contract obligations, increasing equipment complexity, preference for certified maintenance solutions, integration of digital diagnostics, and long-term service agreements with end users.

The maintenance, repair and operations market is segmented by end user into manufacturing, construction, electrical, facility, aerospace and defense, automotive, food and beverages and other end users. The manufacturing market will be the largest segment of the maintenance, repair and operations market segmented by end user, accounting for 28% or $242,087 million of the total in 2030. The manufacturing market will be supported by high utilization of machinery, need to reduce downtime and production losses, adoption of lean manufacturing practices, frequent replacement of wear-and-tear parts, increasing automation, compliance with safety standards, and expansion of discrete and process manufacturing facilities.

What is the expected CAGR for the Maintenance, Repair And Operations Market leading up to 2030?

The expected CAGR for the maintenance, repair and operations market leading up to 2030 is 4%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Maintenance, Repair And Operations Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global maintenance, repair and operations market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape industrial quality-assurance, supply chains, and manufacturing/servicing processes worldwide.

Expansion Of Energy And Utilities Sector - The expansion of energy and utilities sector will become a key driver of growth in the maintenance, repair and operations market by 2030. As energy producers and utility operators continue to expand power generation capacity, upgrade transmission and distribution networks and invest in grid reliability to meet rising electricity demand and energy transition goals, the need for consistent maintenance and operational support across complex energy infrastructure is expected to increase. Large-scale investments in power plants, renewable energy installations, grids and utility assets are driving greater reliance on MRO services to ensure equipment availability, system reliability and uninterrupted energy supply. As energy systems grow in scale and complexity, the requirement for comprehensive maintenance, repair and operational solutions will remain critical to supporting efficient and reliable energy operations. As a result, expansion of energy and utilities sector is anticipated to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of Asset-Intensive Industries - The expansion of asset-intensive industries will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the maintenance, repair and operations market by 2030. As manufacturing, heavy industry and large-scale processing sectors continue to scale up production capacity and deploy capital-intensive machinery to meet rising global demand, the need for consistent maintenance and operational support across industrial assets is expected to increase significantly. Asset-heavy industries rely on continuous equipment availability, making effective maintenance, repair and operational services critical to sustaining productivity and minimizing downtime. As production systems grow in scale and complexity, the requirement for reliable maintenance, repair and operations solutions will remain essential to support efficient and uninterrupted industrial operations. Consequently, the expansion of asset-intensive industries is projected to contributing to a 1.3% annual growth in the market.

Growth In Transportation Fleets - The growth in transportation fleets will serve as a key growth catalyst for the maintenance, repair and operations market by 2030. As road transport operators, logistics providers and fleet owners continue to expand vehicle fleets to support rising freight volumes, cross-border trade and supply chain activity, the need for regular maintenance, repair and operational support across commercial vehicles is expected to increase steadily. Larger and more intensively utilized fleets require consistent servicing, component replacement and operational oversight to maintain vehicle reliability, safety compliance and fleet availability. As transportation fleets grow in size and operational intensity, the demand for comprehensive maintenance, repair and operations services is expected to rise to support efficient fleet management and uninterrupted transport operations. Therefore, growth in transportation fleets is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Stricter Workplace Safety - The stricter workplace safety will become a significant driver contributing to the maintenance, repair and operations market by 2030. As governments and industry regulators increasingly implement and enforce more stringent occupational health and safety standards to protect workers in industrial, manufacturing and field operations, there will be greater demand for maintenance practices, equipment servicing and safety-compliant operational solutions that help organizations meet regulatory requirements and reduce workplace hazards. Enhanced safety protocols and compliance frameworks are expected to drive investments in preventive maintenance, systematic inspections and upgrades of tools and machinery to mitigate risks associated with equipment failures and unsafe conditions. As workplace safety requirements become more rigorous, the need for comprehensive maintenance, repair and operations services that support compliance, reduce risk and sustain safe working environments is anticipated to grow steadily. Consequently, the stricter workplace safety is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Maintenance, Repair And Operations Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the OEM (original equipment manufacturer) maintenance, repair and operations market, the industrial MRO (maintenance, repair and operations) market, and the manufacturing maintenance, repair and operations market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $212 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing adoption of predictive and condition-based maintenance technologies, expanding OEM lifecycle service contracts, rising automation across industrial and manufacturing facilities, and growing demand for asset reliability and downtime reduction. This surge reflects the accelerating shift toward digitalized, data-driven maintenance ecosystems integrating IoT-enabled equipment, AI-powered diagnostics, cloud-based MRO platforms, advanced spare-parts analytics, and sustainability-focused remanufacturing strategies, enabling real-time performance monitoring, optimized inventory management, and enhanced operational efficiency across the broader global MRO industry.

The OEM (original equipment manufacturer) maintenance, repair and operations market is projected to grow by $104,463 million, the industrial MRO (maintenance, repair and operations) market by $61,726 million, and the manufacturing maintenance, repair and operations market by $46,111 million over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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