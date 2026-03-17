Interior Department Prioritizes U.S.-Made Uniforms and Textiles to Advance President Trump’s Buy American Agenda

The Department of the Interior and the Office of Management and Budget's Made in America Office today announced that the Department will prioritize the sourcing of uniforms and other textiles made in the United States, delivering on President Donald J. Trump's Buy American agenda and using the federal government's purchasing power to reinvigorate America's industrial base.

"President Trump has made clear that American taxpayer dollars should support American workers and American manufacturing," said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. "By adopting this Buy American policy, the Department of the Interior is putting that commitment into action. The men and women who serve on our public lands should wear uniforms made by American hands."

"The American textile industry was abandoned by politicians who chose cheap foreign imports over American workers and American towns,” said Made in America Office Associate Director Michael Stumo. “Mills that had operated for generations shut their doors. President Trump is changing that, and today's announcement is proof that the era of Washington turning its back on American manufacturing is over."

From the National Park Service to the Bureau of Land Management, the Department of the Interior purchases approximately $11 million in uniforms annually. With today’s announcement, the Department will prioritize spending those dollars on uniforms made in America.

“When a family pulls up to the gates of Yellowstone or stands at the rim of the Grand Canyon, they are experiencing something uniquely and purely American, protected by rangers who have stood watch over this land for generations,” said Tyler Kellogg, advisor to the Secretary. “The uniform they wear should be every bit as American as the mission it represents.”

“The Biden Administration took every opportunity to crush the textile industry leading to historic job losses and factory closures,” said Made in America Office Deputy Director Joanna Wischer. “Donald J. Trump is the Buy American, Hire American, President, and he is using the federal government, as the largest customer in the world, to revamp our domestic textile industry and ensure federal workers wear uniforms made by Americans—not cheap foreign labor.”

On March 27, the Department and the Made in America Office will host an industry day at the Department of the Interior, providing an opportunity for businesses to learn more about the Department's textile requirements and how to compete for future contracts. Businesses interested in selling made-in-America textiles can also find additional information here: SAM.gov.