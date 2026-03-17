Kinetic Partners With JourneyTrack to Transform Customer Journey Management Using AI in the GCC

Kinetic Partners with JourneyTrack

AI journey mapping provided by Kinetic & JourneyTrack replaces traditional, flawed mapping. Kinetic moves customers from journey mapping to journey management.

JourneyTrack not only reduces the time to create the journeys but increases the organization’s ability to make a decision about what to fix and why by an estimated 90%.” — Joe Tawfik, CEO Kinetic Consultancy

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kinetic Consultancy , the leading boutique consulting company providing smarter growth through strategy, customer experience (CX), and AI consultancy, announced its partnership with US-based JourneyTrack . Kinetic Consultancy delivers its CX services through its brand Kinetic CX . Kinetic has long been considered the thought leader in CX for enterprise growth and ROI in the GCC and Australia. With over 13 years in the region, the company has a track record of delivering transformational results for numerous companies across industries such as government, financial services, airlines, tourism, and property development. The company recently transformed its operations into an AI-powered consultancy to deliver greater value to its clients at every stage of a consultancy assignment.The partnership with US-based JourneyTrack extends Kinetic’s AI-powered consulting model. JourneyTrack provides AI-powered software that transforms traditional journey mapping. Any organization that wants to deliver an optimal customer experience needs to understand its customers’ journey stages, the interactions they have at each stage and how well the organization performs, according to the customer expectations in delivering the desired outcomes. Journey maps are more useful to an organization when they can be modified to reengineer journey steps that might be causing pain for customers.However, traditional journey mapping to determine pain points or satisfaction at various journey stages has been flawed due to the lack of data, analysis, and insights that can be gathered through largely workshop-led journey projects. In addition, organizations mapped out their journeys on platforms that were static and prevented real-time or insight-led adjustments to be made to the journey maps. The end result was often a lengthy, high-cost exercise that delivered static journey maps that quickly became redundant.The alternative solution provided by JourneyTrack and Kinetic is to deliver a CX project using a combination of Kinetic’s strategic and CX expertise with JourneyTrack's powerful AI-forward journey management platform. The software solution aligns with the UAE government’s strategy for service excellence and the recommendations of Dubai Smart Government. JourneyTrack is an AI‑forward customer journey management platform that uses multiple AI capabilities to speed up journey work, deepen insights, and connect CX to measurable business outcomes. Unlike traditional static journeys, it supports “living” journey systems that stay up to date by ingesting new qualitative and quantitative data and Voice of Customer (VoC) signals, then refreshing insights and annotations on existing journeys. AI recommendations generate prioritized actions and optimizations based on journey data, VoC insights, and opportunity scoring, helping teams decide “what to fix first.” Also, AI helps organize and search a centralized Data & Insights Hub so teams can find patterns, prior learnings, and related journeys quickly.Compared to traditional journey mapping, the new software used by Kinetic has numerous benefits for the business. CEO for Kinetic Consultancy, Joe Tawfik, said, “JourneyTrack not only reduces the time to create the journeys but increases the organization’s ability to make a decision about what to fix and why by an estimated 90%. It also leads to about 20% decrease in customer churn and 15% increase in revenues. We can’t underestimate the value that this solution brings to organizations simply by providing a powerful AI engine that provides insights to living journeys.”CEO for JourneyTrack, Ania Rodriguez, said, “We’re excited to partner with Kinetic to help organizations across the GCC move beyond static journey mapping to a more intelligent, data-driven approach to journey management. Kinetic’s deep regional expertise, combined with JourneyTrack’s AI-forward platform, enables companies to continuously understand and improve customer experiences while connecting CX initiatives to measurable business outcomes. Built by CX practitioners, JourneyTrack addresses the limitations of traditional mapping and gives organizations a practical way to operationalize journeys at scale. We’re proud to have been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™ in Q4 2025 and look forward to helping organizations across the region accelerate their CX maturity and results.”###ENDAbout Kinetic CXKinetic CX is a full-service customer experience (CX) consultancy and design firm headquartered in Dubai, with operations extending across the GCC, Australia, and Europe. Founded in 2021 by Joe Tawfik, it operates as a specialist CX brand under the parent company Kinetic Consulting Services, which has been active since 2013.Website: https://kineticcx.com

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