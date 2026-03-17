From Horizon to Humanity: Jasper Artist Wendy Wacko Launches a Bold New Digital Chapter

Wendy Wacko Creative's New Website Over the Bay: Spotlight Series

New website wendywackocreative.com opens five decades of Canadian landscapes and curated art collections to collectors worldwide.

I am an artist first, a collector second, and was a dealer third. This website represents the culmination of a lifetime immersed in Canadian art.” — Wendy Wacko, Artist and Founder, Wendy Wacko Creative

JASPER, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than fifty years, Wendy Wacko has been a painter of Canada's emotional geography. Now, the Jasper-based artist is embarking on a new journey. Today, Wacko announces the launch of her website and online store at wendywackocreative.com -- a digital platform that opens her five-decade collection of Canadian landscapes, curated works, and artistic vision to collectors around the world."I am an artist first, a collector second, and was a dealer third," says Wacko. "This website represents the culmination of a lifetime immersed in Canadian art. For fifty years, I've painted the vastness of the foothills, the power of the Rockies, the depth of prairie skies, and the enchantment of the North. Now I'm sharing not just my own work, but the extraordinary collection I've assembled over decades."Wacko's approach to landscape painting is rooted in direct experience. She works from plein-air studies made in direct encounter with the land, then completes her paintings from memory in the studio -- allowing experience and reflection to distill the landscape into its essential feeling. Her method connects her to a tradition of Canadian masters who painted what the land felt like, not merely what it looked like.Arriving in Jasper in 1972 after leaving art school in Toronto, she never left. She produced award-winning documentaries including the CBC-licensed "Doris McCarthy: Heart of a Painter," founded the prestigious Mountain Galleries in 1992, and in 2019 made headlines with her historic donation to the University of Toronto of over 250 works of art from the private estate collection of her mentor Doris McCarthy, valued at $2.4 million.What makes this launch particularly significant is the artistic evolution it represents. After a lifetime devoted to landscape, Wacko is now studying portraiture and figurative work -- a shift she describes as moving from painting the face of the earth to painting the face of humanity. The website reflects this duality: vast Canadian horizons alongside a new exploration of the human presence within them."This website isn't just a store; it's an invitation," Wacko explains. "I want people everywhere to experience the beauty of this country that has moved me beyond words for over fifty years. The expanse of a vista that reaches out over a hundred miles -- that still stirs something in me that language cannot capture."The online store features Wacko's own acclaimed landscape paintings alongside carefully curated collections including works from the Doris McCarthy estate, Hidden Treasures, and a distinctive Inuit art collection. Prices range from accessible pieces for emerging collectors to significant investment works. The platform offers secure online purchasing, worldwide shipping, and personalized consultation for serious collectors.The timing of this launch carries special resonance. As Jasper rebuilds following the 2024 wildfires, Wacko's digital platform represents both continuity and renewal -- a bridge between the community's storied artistic past and its emerging future."Doris taught me that the only way landscape painters get better is if they work outside," Wacko reflects. "She taught me a work ethic. Now I want to teach others that it's never too late to evolve, to try something new, to put your work out there in a different way. At 75, I'm painting with an insatiable passion, and am extremely excited about the rebuild in Jasper -- the new Jasper -- and what the future will offer."Art collectors, nature enthusiasts, and anyone who has ever been moved by the Canadian landscape are invited to explore wendywackocreative.com.About Wendy WackoWendy Wacko is a Canadian painter, filmmaker, and cultural advocate based in Jasper, Alberta. For more than five decades, she has devoted her practice to interpreting the vast terrains of Canada -- from foothills and prairies to the Rocky Mountains, rugged coastlines, and the luminous landscapes of the North. Working from plein-air studies and studio memory, her paintings reflect a deep engagement with the country's immense scale and atmospheric depth. Alongside her career as an artist, Wacko has been an active participant in the art world as both a collector and former dealer, assembling a significant inventory over the past fifty years. Her work has been exhibited at Heffel Fine Art Auction House, Scott Gallery, Madrona Gallery, and Mountain Galleries. She is currently studying portraiture and figurative work -- a new chapter in a remarkable artistic journey.

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