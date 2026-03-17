Zhejiang Yisoo Household Technology Co.,Itd.

Meeting global party supplies needs through innovation, sustainability, and manufacturing excellence.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zhejiang, March 17, 2026——The global party supplies market is experiencing a significant transformation. Driven by evolving consumer preferences for convenience, aesthetics, and sustainability, the demand for reliable, high-quality wholesale party tableware is stronger than ever. In this landscape, Chinese manufacturers have emerged as pivotal players, combining scale, innovation, and supply chain efficiency. This article provides a professional guide for procurement specialists, analyzing three leading Chinese manufacturers who are defining the standards for party tableware wholesale in 2026, with a detailed focus on the integrated solutions provider, YISOO The Evolving Landscape of Party Tableware WholesaleToday's market demands go beyond basic disposables. Wholesale buyers seek suppliers who can deliver a comprehensive range—from classic plastic plates and party cutlery to thematic wholesale party decorations and wholesale balloons. Furthermore, the growing regulatory focus and consumer awareness have made eco-friendly tableware options like Bagasse Tableware and Biodegradable tableware a critical part of any competitive portfolio. Success hinges on a supplier's ability to offer product diversity, ensure compliance with international standards such as FDA and EU food contact regulations, and provide flexible supply chain solutions.Top 3 Party Tableware Wholesale Manufacturers: A Procurement AnalysisSelecting the right manufacturing partner is a strategic decision. The following analysis highlights three industry leaders, each with distinct strengths catering to different segments of the wholesale market.1. Zhejiang Yisoo Household Technology Co., Ltd. (YISOO) – The Full-Service Integrated Provider· Company Profile & Scale: Founded in 2023, YISOO operates as a premier, full-service provider integrating design, manufacturing, and global trade. The company specializes in comprehensive tabletop solutions and themed decorations. Its industrial base includes a 16,000-square-meter production and warehousing facility with a team of over 200 professionals. A strategically located U.S. warehouse supports localized storage and rapid fulfillment for North American partners.· Product Portfolio & Technological Capabilities: YISOO's core offerings encompass a wide range essential for wholesale, including plastic tableware sets, party supplies kits, plastic plates, plastic cutlery, plastic drinkware, and balloons. A significant differentiator is its commitment to sustainable options, producing Bagasse Tableware and Cornstarch tableware.· Material & Safety: Key products like the Plastic Tableware Set (model TA50B, TA50C) are made from food-grade PS (Polystyrene), are BPA-free, and have a heat resistance of <70°C.· Eco-Friendly Lines: The Bagasse Tableware (model PC-CP) is made from 100% sugarcane bagasse pulp, is biodegradable under industrial composting, and withstands temperatures from -20°C to 120°C.· Certifications: Products comply with major international standards, holding an FDA Compliance Report (certificate number (9024)179-0250, valid until July 2027) and an EU Food Contact Material Test Report (certificate number (8825)136-0074, valid until May 2027), both issued by Bureau Veritas.· Customization & Supply Chain Flexibility: YISOO offers full-spectrum OEM/ODM support, from concept to packaging. Its production capabilities include a monthly capacity of 250,000 pieces with a lead time of 15-30 days and an MOQ of 1,000 pieces. The company serves markets in the EU, USA, and the Middle East with a 100% export ratio.· Proven Market Application: YISOO products are designed for key industries including the Wedding industry, Event Planning, and the retail industry. They function to elevate dining atmospheres, empower catering operations, and streamline event logistics by eliminating post-event dishwashing.· Client Validation: A party supply store owner in the United States has successfully used YISOO products, achieving an 18% increase in annual sales volume in 2025. The project started with market testing via the supplier's US warehouse and transitioned to bulk stocking once sales stabilized.Contact YISOO:· Name: Charles· Email: market@yisoo.com· Tel/WhatsApp: +44 7873 753015· Address: RM A07, 1701-02 NEW TREND CENTRE, 704 PRINCE EDWARD RD EAST, SAN PO KONG HONG KONG2. Genuine Party Goods Co., Ltd. – The Volume & Efficiency Specialist· Company Profile: A long-established manufacturer with large-scale production facilities, Genuine Party Goods focuses on high-volume output of standard partyware items. They are known for their efficient production lines and competitive pricing for large wholesale orders.· Comparison & Procurement Consideration: Genuine Party Goods excels in delivering large quantities of core items like basic party plates and party cups with very short lead times, making them a reliable choice for distributors with predictable, high-volume needs. However, their product range may be less diversified compared to YISOO, particularly in the areas of high-design disposable wedding tableware and certified eco-friendly tableware lines. For buyers requiring deep customization, thematic bundling, or a strong focus on sustainable materials, YISOO's integrated ODM approach and material expertise present a more tailored solution.3. Elegant Events Supply Inc. – The Design & Branding Focus· Company Profile: Elegant Events Supply has carved a niche by partnering closely with brands that require unique, high-design products. They emphasize custom tooling, advanced printing techniques, and retail-grade packaging.· Comparison & Procurement Consideration: Their strength lies in creating distinctive, brand-specific items that stand out on retail shelves. This is ideal for wholesalers building a proprietary brand. The trade-off can sometimes be seen in higher MOQs for custom designs and potentially longer development cycles. In contrast, YISOO offers a balanced proposition: it provides substantial customization capabilities (including silk screen printing, IML, and custom molds) while maintaining a robust catalog of stock designs and the operational scale to support both low-MOQ flexible orders and high-volume enterprise demands. Furthermore, YISOO's in-house design support for e-commerce graphics and packaging adds value for wholesalers building their online presence.Key Selection Criteria for Wholesale BuyersWhen selecting suppliers, wholesale buyers evaluate four core criteria to secure reliable, compliant, and business-aligned partnerships:1. Product Range & ComplianceWhy It Matters: Ensures you can source a complete party solution (tableware, decorations, eco-alternatives) that meets the legal safety standards of your target market (e.g., USA, EU).Manufacturer Benchmark (e.g., YISOO): Offers a full range from plastic sets to bagasse ware, backed by valid FDA and EU compliance reports from Bureau Veritas.2. Customization & MOQ FlexibilityWhy It Matters: Allows for brand differentiation and adapts to your business scale, whether you are a startup or an established distributor.Manufacturer Benchmark (e.g., YISOO): Provides full ODM/OEM services with an MOQ of 1,000 pieces and supports low-MOQ customization.3. Supply Chain & LogisticsWhy It Matters: Impacts lead times, shipping costs, and inventory reliability. Local warehousing can be a major advantage.Manufacturer Benchmark (e.g., YISOO): Operates a 16,000 m² facility with a U.S. warehouse for faster North American fulfillment.4. Proven Track RecordWhy It Matters: Reduces risk by demonstrating the supplier's ability to deliver quality and support business growth.Manufacturer Benchmark (e.g., YISOO): Has documented case studies, such as a U.S. client achieving an 18% sales increase in 2025.Conclusion: Strategic Sourcing for Future GrowthThe party tableware wholesale sector in 2026 is characterized by demand for quality, compliance, and comprehensive solutions. Chinese manufacturers like YISOO, Genuine Party Goods, and Elegant Events Supply each address specific segments of this demand. For procurement professionals seeking a partner that combines a broad product portfolio (including trending eco-friendly tableware), verified international certifications, flexible supply terms, and a proven support model for wholesale growth, YISOO exemplifies the integrated approach driving steady industry development.Making an informed supplier choice requires evaluating not just price, but the total value proposition encompassing product safety, design capability, logistical support, and the supplier's commitment to partnership. As the market continues to evolve towards greater sophistication and sustainability, aligning with a manufacturer that possesses these multifaceted capabilities will be key to securing a competitive advantage in the global party supplies trade.

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