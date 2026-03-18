Urban Pest Management Trends Boosting The Termite Control Market 2026 Reaching $28.43 Billion

Termite Control Global Market Report 2026_Drivers Termite Control Market Report 2026_Regions Termite Control Market Report 2026_Segments

The Business Research Company's Termite Control Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Termite Control Market to Surpass $8 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $127 billion by 2030, with Termite Control to represent around 6% of the parent market. Within the broader Chemicals industry, which is expected to be $6,976 billion by 2030, the Termite Control market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Termite Control Market in 2030

North America will be the largest region in the termite control market in 2030, valued at $2,791 million. The market is expected to grow from $2,107 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The steady growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growing agricultural storage facilities (granaries, warehouses, silos) and increasing professional pest control service networks.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Termite Control Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the termite control market in 2030, valued at $2,543 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,913 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The steady growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing professional pest control service networks and rising awareness of long-term structural damage prevention.

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What will be Largest Segment in the Termite Control Market in 2030?

The termite control market is by type into chemical termite control, physical and mechanical termite control and biological termite control. The chemical termite control market will be the largest segment of the termite control market segmented by type, accounting for 60% or $4,600 million of the total in 2030. The chemical termite control market will be supported by high effectiveness against large infestations, long-lasting soil barrier protection, availability of advanced non-repellent termiticides, regulatory approval for pre-construction treatments, growth in urban housing projects requiring preventive treatment, increasing awareness about structural damage prevention and rising demand for professional pest-management services in commercial buildings.

The termite control market is by species type into dampwood termites, subterranean termites, drywood termites and other species types. The subterranean termites market will be the largest segment of the termite control market segmented by species type, accounting for 55% or $4,257 million of the total in 2030. The subterranean termites market will be supported by their wide geographic distribution, severe structural damage potential, high prevalence in urban housing colonies, increasing need for pre-construction soil treatment, expansion of metro rail and infrastructure projects, rising insurance requirements for building protection and growth of professional pest-inspection services.

The termite control market is by application commercial and industrial sector, residential sector, agriculture and livestock farms and other applications. The commercial and industrial sector market will be the largest segment of the termite control market segmented by application, accounting for 48% or $3,698 million of the total in 2030. The commercial and industrial sector market will be supported by expansion of warehouses and logistics parks, strict safety and hygiene regulations, protection of high-value machinery and packaging materials, insurance compliance requirements, growth of retail malls and office complexes, increasing manufacturing facilities in developing economies and preventive maintenance contracts with pest-control companies.

What is the expected CAGR for the Termite Control Market leading up to 2030?

The expected CAGR for the termite control market leading up to 2030 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Termite Control Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global termite control market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape rapid urbanization and infrastructure development, increasing awareness of property protection and technological advancements in termite control solutions worldwide.

Climate Change Expanding Termite-Prone Geographies - The climate change is expected to expand termite-prone geographies by shifting temperature and moisture conditions that influence termite survival and activity. Infestation risk is likely to become more widespread and less seasonal in several regions. This will increase the need for preventive approaches, monitoring-led programs and repeat interventions. Property owners and facility managers are expected to prioritize termite protection earlier in the asset lifecycle. As a result, termite control demand is expected to rise across residential, commercial and agricultural structures. As a result, growth in climate change is expected to expand termite-prone geographies growth to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Higher Awareness Of Long-Term Structural Damage Prevention - The rising awareness of long-term structural damage is expected to increase preventive termite control adoption. Buyers are increasingly expected to treat termite protection as asset preservation rather than a reactive repair decision. This shift will encourage earlier inspections, scheduled monitoring and renewal-based service agreements. Greater awareness is also expected to improve acceptance of integrated approaches across chemical, physical/mechanical and biological control options. As a result, recurring prevention programs are expected to gain stronger penetration across residential and commercial properties. Consequently, rising awareness of long-term structural damage growth contributing to a 1.3% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of Professional Pest Control Service Networks -The expansion of professional pest control service networks is expected to support termite control market growth by improving service access and coverage. Providers are likely to scale technician footprints, standardize inspection-to-treatment workflows and strengthen contract-based offerings. This expansion will improve response times and increase customer conversion from one-time treatment to recurring programs. Greater availability of licensed services is expected to improve adoption in developing peri-urban corridors. As a result, organized service penetration is expected to increase across key end-user segments. Therefore, growth in expansion of professional pest control service networks growth contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of Agricultural Storage Facilities (Granaries, Warehouses, Silos) - The expansion of agricultural storage facilities is expected to increase demand for termite control across storage and handling infrastructure. Warehouses, granaries and silos often operate in ground-contact environments with packaging and material movement that can raise termite exposure. Operators are expected to strengthen preventive inspection routines and perimeter protection to safeguard infrastructure and minimize operational disruption. This will support contract-based termite management in agriculture-linked facilities. As a result, termite control demand is expected to grow in rural and peri-urban supply-chain locations. Consequently, the growth in expansion of professional pest control service networks growth to contributing to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Termite Control Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the chemical termite control market, the subterranean termites control market and the termites control for commercial and industrial sector market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $3 billion in market value by 2030, driven by the high effectiveness and long residual action of chemical termiticides, the widespread prevalence and destructive nature of subterranean termite species, and the increasing need for large-scale preventive maintenance contracts across commercial buildings, warehouses, manufacturing facilities, hospitality infrastructure, and institutional establishments.

The chemical termite control market is projected to grow by $1,116 million, the subterranean termites control market by $1,075 million, the termites control for commercial and industrial sector market by $937 million over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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