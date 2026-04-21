Renowned Speakers Headline California Institute of Advanced Management's 'The Leadership Blueprint' for Aspiring Leaders

Emmy Award-winning anchor Araksya Karapetyan of FOX 11’s "Good Day LA," serving as a keynote speaker as one of the most trusted and recognizable media figures in Los Angeles. Nationally recognized leadership authority and highly sought-after speaker, Adam Mendler, known for his insights on leadership, success, and interviewing top CEOs and founders across industries. Dr. Richard Riggs, Chief Medical Officer of HealthLeap AI and former Chief Medical Officer of Cedars-Sinai, bringing decades of leadership in healthcare innovation and transformation.

An immersive leadership experience featuring influential voices shaping the future of leadership across industries in Los Angeles.

Our intention is to create an experience that goes beyond theory—one that connects influential leaders actively shaping Los Angeles and provides participants with direct access to their insights.” — Dr. Maria C. Akopian

ALHAMBRA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The California Institute of Advanced Management (CIAM) will host The Leadership Blueprint, an immersive leadership development seminar designed to elevate the next generation of leaders through a powerful convergence of influence, insight, and real-world experience. Bringing together elected officials, civic leaders, and prominent voices across media, medicine, and business, the event stands out as a distinctive platform for leadership dialogue in Los Angeles, bridging perspectives at a time when principled leadership is more critical than ever.At the heart of the event is an exceptional lineup of speakers whose impact extends far beyond their respective fields. Dr. Richard Riggs, Chief Medical Officer of HealthLeap AI and former Chief Medical Officer of Cedars-Sinai, brings over three decades of leadership at one of Los Angeles’ most respected healthcare institutions, offering a rare perspective on innovation, patient-centered care, and system-wide transformation. Adam Mendler, a nationally recognized leadership authority and creator of Thirty Minute Mentors, has interviewed more than 500 of the nation’s top CEOs, founders, and icons—positioning him as a leading voice in shaping modern leadership conversations. Araksya Karapetyan, Emmy Award-winning anchor of FOX 11’s Good Day LA, is one of the most trusted and recognizable media figures in Los Angeles, known for her ability to connect communities and tell impactful stories. Dr. Karen Linkletter, Research Director of the Management as a Liberal Art Research Institute, carries forward the intellectual legacy of Peter Drucker, advancing human-centered leadership through scholarship, research, and education. Award-winning marketing executive, media personality, and respected Los Angeles community leader Dr. Maria Cozette Akopian, who currently serves in executive leadership at CIAM, will serve as master of ceremonies—bringing her dynamic presence and multifaceted experience across media, business, and education to guide the program.Together, these speakers represent the very fabric of Los Angeles leadership—spanning healthcare, media, business, and academia—and bring a level of credibility, influence, and lived experience that makes this event uniquely compelling. Their collective presence underscores the significance of The Leadership Blueprint as more than a seminar—it is a curated experience designed to expose participants to leadership at the highest level.Grounded in the philosophy of Peter F. Drucker and his concept of Management as a Liberal Art, the event is structured around three core themes: Leading Self, Leading Others, and Leading with Impact. This framework offers a comprehensive exploration of leadership, from personal mastery and self-awareness to team dynamics and organizational influence, culminating in the ability to drive meaningful, lasting impact within communities and industries.“The Leadership Blueprint is about redefining what leadership looks like today—grounded in purpose, guided by integrity, and measured by impact,” said Dr. Maria Akopian, Chief Marketing Officer of CIAM. “Our intention is to create an experience that goes beyond theory—one that connects influential leaders actively shaping Los Angeles and provides participants with direct access to their insights, perspectives, and lived experiences. Inspired by Peter Drucker’s philosophy, this event challenges individuals to think differently about leadership and equips them to lead with clarity and conviction in an increasingly complex world.”The Leadership Blueprint will take place at The Alhambra event space and will feature keynote presentations, interactive discussions, and curated networking opportunities designed to foster connection, collaboration, and professional growth. As Los Angeles continues to evolve as a hub of innovation and diversity, this event positions CIAM at the forefront of leadership development—offering a timely and impactful forum for those looking to grow, lead, and make a difference. Registration is available at leaderbp.eventbrite.com Event PartnersCity of Glendale, California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers San Fernando Valley, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers- Women in Engineering, San Gabriel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce.Event SponsorGoElite Inc.Event DetailsWhen: Saturday, May 30, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.Where: The Alhambra, Auditorium 1000 S. Fremont Ave. Alhambra, CA 91803About the California Institute of Advanced Management (CIAM)Founded in 2011, the California Institute of Advanced Management is a nonprofit, WSCUC-accredited graduate institution dedicated to teaching the practice of management as both a science and an art. Guided by the principles of Peter F. Drucker, CIAM’s experiential learning model equips students to become effective, ethical, and socially conscious leaders in a rapidly changing global economy. For more information, visit www.ciam.edu

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