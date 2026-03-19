Court House Lawyers Secures Full Mercedes-Benz Buyback and Waives Mileage Offset for Client Who Was Previously Denied

Los Angeles lemon law firm recovers full investment after manufacturer denial, including an additional $5,250 through a mileage offset waiver.

When Mercedes-Benz saw a case without an attorney, they saw an immediate denial. We saw an opportunity to protect a consumer and their rights under the law.” — George Mkrtchyan, Esq.

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Court House Lawyers, a Los Angeles-based consumer protection firm specializing in lemon law, today announced the successful resolution of a Mercedes lemon law case involving a defective hybrid vehicle. The firm secured a full manufacturer repurchase on behalf of the client and negotiated a complete waiver of the mileage offset—returning an additional $5,250 to the consumer beyond standard entitlements under the Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act.The case is notable for a critical reason: the client had already been denied by Mercedes-Benz when attempting to pursue the claim independently. Court House Lawyers turned that denial into a complete win.The client leased a new Mercedes-Benz hybrid vehicle that experienced recurring engine and battery-related issues. The vehicle was brought to the dealership three separate times for repair and spent more than 30 cumulative days out of service, which can qualify a vehicle as a lemon under California law.Despite meeting these thresholds, Mercedes-Benz denied the lemon law claim when the consumer attempted to navigate the process without legal representation. Faced with a manufacturer refusal and no clear path forward, the client contacted Court House Lawyers."When Mercedes-Benz saw a case without an attorney, they saw an immediate denial. We saw an opportunity to protect a consumer and their rights under the law," said George Mkrtchyan, Esq., founder of Court House Lawyers.After reviewing the repair history and warranty documentation, Court House Lawyers prepared and submitted a formal lemon law repurchase demand and contract rescission to Mercedes-Benz. The manufacturer agreed to repurchase the vehicle once the claim was evaluated through the proper legal channels.Under California lemon law, a qualifying repurchase typically includes a refund of the consumer's down payment and monthly payments made. Manufacturers are ordinarily permitted to deduct a mileage offset, which is a reduction based on miles driven before the first repair attempt for the defect.Court House Lawyers successfully negotiated a complete waiver of that offset, returning $5,250 in additional funds directly to the client, money the consumer was not automatically entitled to receive.Notably, the firm's compensation did not increase as a result of the offset waiver. Under California lemon law, attorney's fees are paid separately by the manufacturer when the consumer prevails. Clients pay nothing out of pocket, and the firm takes no portion of the client's settlement or refund.Court House Lawyers handled the matter in its entirety, managing all communications with the manufacturer and moving the case to resolution efficiently.The firm's full-service process includes:• Reviewing repair history and warranty documentation• Preparing and submitting formal repurchase demands• Negotiating directly with manufacturers• Coordinating vehicle surrender logistics• Ensuring clients receive their refund at the time of surrender whenever possibleThe client was able to walk away from a problematic vehicle, recover their full investment, and move forward without the burden of repeated repairs or manufacturer roadblocks.Many consumers are also unsure how to know if their car is a lemon . Under California's Song-Beverly Act, a vehicle may qualify if it has been in for repair three or more times for the same defect, or has spent more than 30 cumulative days out of service within the warranty period.There is no cost benefit to going it alone. Because the manufacturer is responsible for paying the consumer's attorney's fees upon a successful outcome, qualified consumers can access experienced legal representation at no out-of-pocket cost. The firm takes nothing from the client's check.About Court House LawyersCourt House Lawyers is a personal injury and lemon law firm serving Glendale, CA and the greater Los Angeles area, with extensive experience handling consumer protection claims against manufacturers including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, General Motors, Ford, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and others. The firm represents consumers in vehicle repurchase cases under the Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, with no upfront costs to the client. Attorney's fees are recovered directly from the manufacturer upon a successful outcome. Call Court House Lawyers today for a free consultation.MBUSA Case #BB-036973

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