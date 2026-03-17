Becoming A Millionaire Power Couple Wins 'Best Web Series' at New York Film & Female Actress Award 2026

Eric and Sakeisha Hylick Standing on a Red Carpet New York Film Awards Eric and Dr. Sakeisha Hylick Becoming A Millionaire Power Couple Eric and Sakeisha Hylick Standing on a Red Carpet Award Ceremony

👉 Award-winning BNTV series gains global recognition for empowering couples to build wealth, legacy, and strong family foundations.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Becoming A Millionaire Power Couple , the purpose-driven web series created by Eric Hylick and Dr. Sakeisha Hylick , has been named “Best Web Series – Award Winner” at the New York Film & Female Actress Award 2026, further solidifying its position as a leading voice in transformational and legacy-focused media.The award adds to the series’ growing list of international recognitions, including the Communicator Award of Distinction (2022 and 2023) presented by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts (AIVA), as well as a London Director Awards Nomination (2026).Becoming A Millionaire Power Couple distinguishes itself by going beyond traditional entertainment, focusing on real-life stories of couples intentionally building wealth, purpose, legacy, and strong family foundations together.“This recognition validates the mission behind the series,” said Eric Hylick, Co-Creator and Executive Producer. “We are not just producing content—we are reshaping how couples approach success, partnership, and generational impact.”Dr. Sakeisha Hylick, Co-Creator and Executive Producer, added, “Our goal has always been to inspire couples to grow, win, and build together. This award confirms that there is a global demand for content that uplifts and transforms lives.”The New York Film & Female Actress Award is an internationally recognized platform that honors filmmakers and storytellers who are driving innovation and cultural impact across the global entertainment industry.The continued recognition of Becoming A Millionaire Power Couple reinforces the rapid growth of Build Network TV (BNTV), a global streaming platform delivering purpose-driven content that blends entertainment, business education, and personal development.The series is currently expanding its distribution footprint, with new partnerships and content initiatives underway across multiple platforms.About Becoming A Millionaire Power CoupleBecoming A Millionaire Power Couple is a web series designed to empower couples to achieve financial success, strengthen relationships, and build generational wealth. Through authentic storytelling and expert insights, the series provides practical tools for building success in both life and love.About Build Network TV (BNTV)Build Network TV (BNTV) is a global streaming platform providing transformational content focused on business growth, financial empowerment, and legacy building. BNTV is available across Roku, Apple TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, mobile devices, and WebTV.Media ContactEric HylickChairman & CEO, Build Network TV (BNTV)

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