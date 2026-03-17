Former child bride turned TN Housing Commissioner, Eva Romero Announces Campaign for Tennessee State House, District 60

Portrait of Republican House candidate Eva Romero

Old Hickory Realtor, Entrepeneur and Governor Appointee Enters TN House Race, Pledges Roads, Schools, and Safety Over Partisan Politics

We need someone who will work with everyone — Republican or Democrat — to get things done. Cooperation, not confrontation, is how you fix roads, fund classrooms, and keep families safe.” — Eva Romero

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A child bride who escaped poverty and forced marriage at 14 to become an entrepreneur and governor-appointed housing commissioner, Eva Romero has become the Republican candidate for Tennessee State Representative in District 60. The mother of five, Davidson County realtor of over a decade, and proud Old Hickory Village resident enters the race with a clear message: District 60 families care about roads, schools, and safe streets — not partisan politics — and their voice in the state House has gone silent for too long."Our neighbors are sitting in traffic, watching their schools struggle, and worrying about crime — and they feel like their voice in the state House has gone silent," said Romero. "I am not running to fight culture wars or make headlines. I am running to fix roads, fund schools, and make sure every family in this district finally has a real voice in state government."Restoring the Moderate, Bipartisan Tradition of District 60District 60 has a proud tradition of pragmatic, get-things-done representation — Representative Darren Jernigan served these communities for years by working across the aisle and putting local needs first. While the current seat has become consumed by partisan spectacle, roads go unfunded, neighborhood projects are shelved, and families feel unheard."We need someone who will work with everyone — Republican or Democrat — to get things done," Romero said. "Cooperation, not confrontation, is how you fix roads, fund classrooms, and keep families safe."About Eva RomeroRaised in poverty and forced into marriage at 14, Romero became the first in her family to graduate high school and college, the first Latina to franchise with Century 21 in Tennessee, and — alongside now husband U.S. Army veteran Dr. Jaime Romero — co-founded Solace Oral Surgery & Implant Center. She is founding Project SHINE to provide free dental care to uninsured Nashvillians and was appointed by Governor Bill Lee as a Commissioner on the Tennessee Housing Development Agency.Key PrioritiesProperty Taxes & Seniors: Support the 2026 constitutional amendment to permanently ban a state property tax on Tennessee homes and expand tax relief for seniors on fixed incomes — there should be a cap on the amount property tax can be raised in a year so that families aren't forced out of their homes by rising taxes or related rent increases.Safer Streets: Every surrounding county has LPR technology — in Mt. Juliet, burglaries dropped 56% and vehicle theft dropped 27%. Over 80% of Nashville residents support LPRs (National League of Cities, 2023), yet Nashville families are still denied this proven tool. Romero will champion state legislation barring any local government from blocking police access to private LPR feeds.“Refusing to implement LPRs puts ideology ahead of our families’ safety,” Romero said. “The evidence and public support are both overwhelming. That ends when I get to Nashville.”Roads & Infrastructure: Fund relief for Bell Road, Elm Hill Pike, and Lebanon Road; remove dangerous bike lane poles; and secure District 60's fair share of state transportation dollars.“35 miles of empty bike lanes are not helping our congested streets,” Romero said. “Working families are stuck in gridlock while politicians congratulate themselves.”Stronger Schools: Hold Davidson County's school board accountable — fewer than 1 in 3 children read at grade level despite over $15,405 spent per pupil. Families should not have to move to Wilson County to find a school that works for their child.“As a former high school teacher, this is personal,” Romero said. “Only 27% of MNPS students are proficient in reading. Our school board needs to match Governor Lee’s energy on teacher pay and leadership, because our kids do not get a redo. A new high school specializing in vocational subjects and trade careers is needed for this area.”Eva Angelina Romero is the unopposed Republican candidate for Tennessee House District 60, covering Old Hickory, Donelson and Hermitage.Links: Candidate website and Facebook page.Sources & Notes1. Mt. Juliet LPR crime reduction (burglaries -56%, vehicle theft -27%) — NewsChannel 5 WKRN2. Davidson County per-pupil spending & current reading proficiency — U.S. News & World Report, Davidson County School District Data (2023–2024)

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