Siesta Valley Bowl Partners with Blue Note Entertainment Group for Talent Booking; Hires Former SF Masonic GM

Blue Note Entertainment Group's SVP David Lefkowitz to Program Premier 1,000-Seat Outdoor Amphitheater in Berkeley Hills; Suman Chatterjee joins as venue GM

ORINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Siesta Valley Bowl, an outdoor live music venue in Orinda, California, has announced a new partnership with Blue Note Entertainment.Located in the scenic Berkeley Hills, the 1,000-capacity venue will host 75–100 performances annually from April through November, spanning rock, blues, jazz, funk, soul, bluegrass, country, Latin, classical, and pop music.As part of the deal, David Lefkowitz, SVP of Talent at Blue Note Entertainment Group, will oversee talent booking and programming at the venue.“We’re not just booking shows—we’re curating experiences,” stated Michael Karp, President of Siesta Valley Bowl, Inc. “With David’s guidance, we’ll be presenting the kind of diverse, high-quality programming that the East Bay has been hungry for. From established touring acts to emerging artists about to break big, Siesta Valley Bowl will be the place where music lovers discover their new favorite band in one of the most beautiful outdoor settings in Northern California.”“The Bay Area has always been one of the most important music markets in the country,” said Lefkowitz. “There’s a sophistication and appreciation for live music here that’s unmatched. Siesta Valley Bowl gives us the opportunity to create something really special—an intimate venue with festival-quality production in one of the most beautiful natural settings you’ll find anywhere. Artists are going to love performing here, and audiences are going to love experiencing music in this environment.”Additionally, Suman Chatterjee, former General Manager of the SF Masonic, has been named General Manager of the reimagined Siesta Valley Bowl. In his new role, Chatterjee will oversee all venue operations, including production management, guest services, vendor relationships, and facility logistics. He will work closely with Lefkowitz on artist hospitality and technical requirements, and with President Michael Karp on food and beverage operations and overall venue strategy.“I’m thrilled to join the Siesta Valley Bowl team at such an exciting time,” said Chatterjee. “This venue has incredible potential—the natural setting is breathtaking, the capacity is perfect for creating intimate connections between artists and audiences, and the vision for combining exceptional entertainment with environmental stewardship really resonates with me. Having worked at some of the Bay Area’s top venues, I know what it takes to create memorable experiences for both artists and guests. Siesta Valley Bowl has all the ingredients to become one of the most sought-after performance destinations in Northern California.”Karp, who brings his own extensive background in entertainment venue operations and food & beverage management from his work with AEG, Live Nation, and successful Bay Area restaurant ventures, will manage the entertainment relationship with Blue Note Entertainment while overseeing key operational aspects of Siesta Valley Bowl.The appointment of Lefkowitz and Blue Note Entertainment represents a strategic alignment of talent buying expertise with Siesta Valley Bowl’s unique venue proposition. The intimate amphitheater, nestled among redwood groves with stunning views of the surrounding Berkeley-Orinda Hills, offers artists and audiences an unparalleled live music experience.“We’re not just booking shows – we’re curating experiences,” Karp added. “With David’s guidance, we’ll be presenting the kind of diverse, high-quality programming that the East Bay has been hungry for. From established touring acts to emerging artists who are about to break big, Siesta Valley Bowl will be the place where music lovers discover their new favorite band in one of the most beautiful outdoor settings in Northern California.”The venue’s incredibly scenic atmosphere, combined with premium sound quality, exceptional food and beverage options, and its secluded watershed location, creates an authentic and memorable experience that differentiates Siesta Valley Bowl from larger, less intimate venues in the region. Located just minutes from Oakland, Berkeley, and Walnut Creek off Highway 24, Siesta Valley Bowl is scheduled to open in Spring 2026.Siesta Valley Bowl, Inc. operates the historic amphitheatre in Orinda through an innovative public-private partnership with the Siesta Valley Foundation and EBMUD, combining culture with environmental stewardship and community engagement.Blue Note Entertainment Group is a leading global live entertainment company that owns and operates premier music venues and festivals around the world. Its portfolio includes the legendary Blue Note Jazz Club in New York, along with Blue Note Jazz Clubs in Los Angeles, Hawaii, Napa, Milan, Tokyo, Beijing, Shanghai, Rio de Janeiro, and São Paulo.

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