NJ Filmmaker Janice Molinari Premieres Inspiring Documentary Stronger Than You Think at Garden State Film Festival

Official poster for the documentary “Stronger Than You Think,” which follows Ali Truwit’s journey of survival, healing, and resilience after a life-altering shark attack.

NJ filmmaker Janice Molinari premieres Stronger Than You Think at GSFF, telling Paralympian Ali Truwit’s powerful story of survival, resilience, and purpose.

ASBURY PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The internationally recognized Garden State Film Festival (GSFF), New Jersey’s premier independent film festival, returns for its 24th anniversary March 26-29, 2026, showcasing 205 curated films from more than 19 countries across nine venues in Asbury Park, Monmouth County, and Cranford, Union County.Among this year’s featured selections is the powerful documentary Stronger Than You Think , co-produced, co-directed, and edited by New Jersey native Janice Molinari. A Bloomfield, New Jersey native, Molinari is an award-winning producer, director, and director of photography whose work has earned 7 Emmy Awards and more than 17 Emmy nominations. Since launching her career at MTV in 1991, Molinari has worked across major media platforms including Hulu and on high-profile productions such as the New York Yankees’ Ultimate Roadtrip, among numerous documentary projects.Her latest film, produced in conjunction with Impakt Partners, tells the extraordinary story of Ali Truwit, a former collegiate swimmer whose life changed dramatically after a devastating shark attack severed her foot. The gripping documentary follows Truwit’s remarkable journey of survival, healing, and resilience as she works to reclaim her life and pursue an extraordinary goal: qualifying for the 2024 U.S. Paralympic team just one year after her amputation.As Truwit trains for the 2024 Paris Paralympics, she must confront the emotional challenge of returning to the water; the very place where her life-altering attack occurred. Through determination and purpose, she transforms her experience into a mission to inspire others.Following her recovery, Truwit founded the nonprofit initiative Stronger Than You Think to support women and girls in need of financial assistance for prosthetics, promote water-safety education, and support the Paralympic movement. The organization reflects her commitment to paying forward the support she received during her recovery and helping others rebuild their lives after trauma.“There’s something really special about bringing Stronger Than You Think home to New Jersey, because this is where my own story began,” said filmmaker Janice Molinari. “Ali’s journey is extraordinary not only because of what she survived, but because of how she chose to move forward. I hope viewers walk away inspired by her courage and reminded that resilience can transform even the most devastating moments into a powerful purpose.”Truwit’s story is ultimately a testament to what is possible when resilience meets purpose.Screening Details - Stronger Than You Think· Date: March 28, 2026· Time: 2:45 PM – 5:00 PM· Location: Asbury Lanes, 209 4th Ave, Asbury Park, NJTickets and InformationGSFF offers a variety of ticket packages to fit every schedule and budget, including Single Screening Blocks starting at $21.98. For complete ticket details and pricing, visit gsff.org /tickets/.Media CredentialsPress passes are available for accredited media. Journalists interested in covering the festival or attending screenings may contact katherine@oxigenoproject.com to coordinate credentialing.Interviews: Filmmaker Janice Molinari and the film’s subject, Ali Truwit, are available for interviews. Media inquiries may be directed to katherine@oxigenoproject.comFor more information about the film and the organization inspired by Ali Truwit’s journey, visit: www.strongerthenyouthink.org

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