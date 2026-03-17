Selong Selo Resort and Villas: South Lombok’s Next Luxury Destination

Luxury Villas at Selong Selong Resort and Villa

Combining 41 design-led villas, expansive privacy and curated experiences in an elevated clifftop setting above Selong Belanak Bay, South Lombok.

AUSTRALIA, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As South Lombok emerges as Indonesia’s next luxury destination, Selong Selo Luxury Resort and Villas sets a new benchmark for elevated coastal living, combining 41 design-led villas, expansive privacy and curated experiences in an elevated clifftop setting above Selong Belanak Bay.Nestled high on lush hillsides with panoramic views of the ocean and pristine beaches, Selong Selo offers an unrivalled retreat for couples, families, groups and discerning travellers seeking privacy and indulgence. The resort’s collection of architect-designed villas, from intimate one bedroom hideaways to expansive seven bedroom residences, is perfectly suited for romantic escapes, family holidays and group gatherings. Each villa features a private infinity pool, expansive indoor–outdoor living spaces and sweeping ocean views, creating an atmosphere of complete seclusion and serenity.At the heart of Selong Selo’s culinary offering is Aura Restaurant , a cliff-top dining destination renowned for its relaxed sophistication and panoramic ocean views. Showcasing fresh local produce and globally inspired flavours, Aura delivers an elevated dining experience from sunrise breakfasts to sunset cocktails.For those seeking the ultimate in privacy, Selong Selo also offers bespoke in villa private dining. Guests may arrange for a private chef to create tailored menus within the comfort of their villa, whether a candlelit dinner beside the pool, a celebratory gathering with family and friends, or a curated tasting experience enjoyed against uninterrupted ocean views. For a more leisurely start to the day, a floating breakfast can be served in the privacy of your villa pool, featuring artisanal pastries, tropical fruits, fresh juices and signature hot dishes presented on a handcrafted tray.Wellbeing is woven seamlessly at SENJA Sanctuary, the resort’s tranquil wellness retreat. Drawing on natural ingredients and traditional healing techniques, SENJA offers bespoke spa treatments and therapies designed to restore balance and calm. Sunrise yoga and guided meditation sessions elevate the journey further, inviting guests to greet the day with mindful movement, breathwork and stillness as the hillsides warm with first light.The resort serves as the perfect base from which to explore the island’s diverse natural, cultural and culinary highlights, your gateway to the finest adventures and experiences Lombok has to offer. Widely regarded as a surfer’s paradise, offering waves suited to all levels of experience. Beginners can start their surfing journey at Selong Belanak, known for its gentle, forgiving breaks, with expert instruction available through trusted partners at AQIA Surf. More advanced surfers can venture to iconic breaks including Desert Point, Mawi, Ekas, Gerupuk, Serangan and Areguling.Beyond the waves, guests can explore Lombok’s rich marine environment through snorkelling excursions in the crystal-clear waters of Gili Trawangan and Sekotong.Additional adventures include paragliding above Pantai Lancing, offering breathtaking aerial views of the coastline, and white-water rafting along Lombok’s most scenic rivers, including the adventurous Jangkok River and the picturesque Meninting River.Combined with opportunities to immerse in vibrant local culture, visit traditional villages, explore untouched beaches and experience Lombok’s evolving culinary scene.Selong Selo offers a curated selection of children’s activities designed to inspire creativity, exploration, and mindful play in a natural setting. Young guests can enjoy nature walks, arts and crafts, treasure hunts, cultural dress-up, and gentle yoga, encouraging both fun and connection to their surroundings. For added ease, professional in-house nanny services are available.Selong Selo is also a sought-after destination for luxury weddings, offering bespoke wedding packages and experienced destination planners to ensure every celebration is seamless and deeply personal. From intimate ceremonies to grand multi-day celebrations, the resort provides an extraordinary setting for moments that last a lifetime. The resort is equally suited to family gatherings and milestone celebrations, with spacious villas, tailored event planning, catering and entertainment designed to bring loved ones together in an unforgettable setting.Sustainability lies at the heart of Selong Selo’s philosophy, committed to long term environmental impact. Through the Selo Footprints Foundation, the resort’s registered not-for-profit organisation, supporting environmental stewardship and community empowerment.Selong Selo offers thoughtful and unique packages from family focused stays filled with activities and experiences, to romantic couple retreats shaped around privacy, pampering and connection. Surf enthusiasts can embrace the region’s world class waves with tailored surfing inclusions, while wedding couples and group gatherings can enjoy bespoke arrangements that make celebrations effortless and memorable.

Selong Selo Resort and Villas

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