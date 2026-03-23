Constant AI Launches Nia: The First AI Agent That Completes a Skip-A-Pay — From Call to Core

Constant AI Launches Nia

MSUFCU among first credit unions to deploy Nia, bringing fully governed Agentic AI to members across every channel

Skip-a-pay allows us to bring enterprise-ready AI into production safely and at scale. This is what next-generation agentic AI looks like when it's done right.” — Ben Maxim, Chief Technology Officer, MSUFCU

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Constant AI, the agentic AI company for credit union loan operations, today announced the launch of Nia™, the first agentic AI Skip-A-Pay agent. Nia automates one of the most requested — and staff-intensive — member interactions in credit union operations: the skip-a-pay request. Available across voice, digital banking, chat, and text, Nia handles the entire interaction end to end without staff involvement.Skip-A-Pay programs are offered by the majority of credit unions and community banks and generate significant fee revenue, but processing requests has historically required manual staff handling across multiple touchpoints. Most community financial institutions (CFIs) still field requests by phone or forms, manage seasonal surges by pulling staff off other work, and route approvals through fulfillment queues that can take three to five days to resolve — enough time for a member to go delinquent and become ineligible before their request is processed. Nia eliminates that entirely.With delinquency rates rising across consumer lending, skip-a-pay demand is surging. And for credit unions that grew through indirect auto lending, a significant share of those members — loan holders sourced through dealerships who never engaged with the CFI directly — often don't know skip-a-pay is available to them at all. Nia reaches them across every channel, often for the first time.Nia is built on a deterministic state machine with an agentic conversational layer, a deliberate architectural choice that separates it from the surface-layer AI being widely deployed across financial services today. Where most AI agents retrieve information and stop there, Nia runs the full transaction. It evaluates each CFI’s eligibility rules in real time — accounting for loan type inclusions, exclusions, fee structures, and member-specific conditions — checks eligibility against the core, then approves or denies and writes the result directly back to the core system. The entire interaction completes in minutes, with no staff touchpoint, no queue, and no manual processing. Every decision is logged, auditable, and explainable. The underlying control and compliance engine has already processed over 1.5 million automated transactions to credit union core systems — proven infrastructure now delivering through AI.That infrastructure has been in production for more than three years, handling complex multi-state rule sets that most digital banking integrations can't support. Credit unions attempting to build comparable functionality elsewhere have found it inconsistent at best: some never get it right, others launch but face revenue leaks and emergency fixes that pull already-stretched IT teams away from other priorities.Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU), an $8 billion+ institution widely recognized as one of the most technologically advanced credit unions in the country, is among the first institutions to deploy Nia."Credit unions are focused on putting technology to work to create simple, accessible experiences for our members," said April Clobes, President and CEO of MSUFCU. "AI technology like Nia helps simplify a complex process in channels our members are already comfortable using, while fitting into our existing systems and compliance framework. It also highlights the value of choosing the right partners to improve efficiency and service responsibly."“We’re not just experimenting with AI – we’re operationalizing it,” said Ben Maxim, Chief Technology Officer at MSUFCU. “That means putting strong oversight in place from the start. We need to clearly demonstrate compliance and eliminate any ambiguity. Nia makes that possible. Built as a voice solution for high volume use cases like skip-a-pay, it allows us to bring enterprise-ready AI into production safely and at scale. This is what next-generation agentic AI looks like when it is done right.”Nia's launch comes on the heels of Constant AI being named the first fintech partner in Eltropy's newly launched Agentic AI Platform for credit unions — the industry's first governed AI agent ecosystem serving more than 750 credit unions across North America. Being selected as the platform's inaugural fintech partner, Constant AI is building a Skip-A-Pay agent directly on the Eltropy platform, giving Constant AI access to Eltropy's reliable distribution channel.“The gap between what members expect and what most credit unions can deliver on something like skip-a-pay is wide, and it's getting wider,” said Catherine York Powers, CEO, Constant AI. “Compliance and auditability are non-negotiable, and Nia was built for exactly this tension. It’s not a chatbot, it’s a live, agentic AI system handling real member conversations, with every decision logged, governed, and explainable. We’re proud to be the first to bring this to market, and to be doing it alongside one of the most trusted platforms in the credit union ecosystem.”Nia is the first agent in Constant AI’s growing agent library, a catalog of specialized AI agents each targeting a specific high-value credit union workflow. Future agents will address programs including debt protection, CPI reversal, and other member interactions that matter most to members and staff alike. Each agent is designed to deploy independently, in weeks, without requiring a broader platform implementation.Nia integrates natively with leading community financial institution core systems, including Jack Henry Symitar and SilverLake, Fiserv DNA, and Corelation Keystone, and is SOC 2 Type 2 certified. Credit unions and community banks interested in deploying Nia can request a demo at constant.ai About Constant AIConstant AI powers agentic AI for credit union loan operations. Its platform executes complex eligibility rules and transacts directly to the core in real time — the same proven infrastructure behind over 1.5 million automated transactions now powering Nia. A Portland, ME-based fintech, Constant AI operates a CUSO, wholly owned by its parent organization, aligning its mission and governance directly with the credit union movement. Constant AI is a minority- and woman-owned business. Learn more at constant.ai.

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