Aesthetic Expert Linda Rank Featured at VIP Oscars Gifting Lounge in Beverly Hills

Linda Rank, PA-C, founder of Soul & Beauty MEDx, attends the VIP Oscars gifting lounge at the Cameo Hotel in Beverly Hills, where she provided aesthetic consultations for guests.

VIP Beverly Hills gifting lounge featured national trainer Linda Rank of Orange County, known for natural results and integrated beauty and wellness approach.

True aesthetics is about balance and harmony. When the outside reflects how you feel inside, confidence changes everything, and that confidence affects how we show up in every part of our lives.” — Linda Rank, PA

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linda Rank , PA-C Brings Advanced Aesthetic and Wellness Approach to VIP Oscars Gifting LoungeAesthetic specialist Linda Rank, PA-C, founder and owner of Soul & Beauty MEDx, was invited as a featured sponsor at Heather Marianna’s exclusive VIP Oscars Gifting Lounge, held on March 12, 2026, at the Cameo Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The invitation-only event welcomed VIP guests, actors, producers, musicians, entrepreneurs, and industry creatives for a curated luxury experience highlighting high-end beauty, wellness, and lifestyle brands.Rank was provided a private hotel suite on the 11th floor, where she created a personalized treatment space overlooking the Beverly Hills skyline. With a balcony setup offering sweeping views of the city, her suite quickly became one of the most talked-about highlights of the event, giving guests a relaxed and private environment for consultations and subtle aesthetic touch-ups. Many visitors commented on the welcoming atmosphere, as well as Rank’s warmth, honesty, and thoughtful approach to aesthetics.Known for her refined style centered on facial balance, harmony, and natural results, Rank focuses on restoring structure and light to the face while preserving expression and individuality. She is widely recognized for her philosophy of removing shadows from the face and adding light back, creating results that appear refreshed, healthy, and effortless rather than overdone. Her conservative approach has earned the trust of patients who appreciate her willingness to recommend only what is necessary and to say no when a treatment does not support long-term balance.With more than 25 years in the aesthetic industry, including 18 years of dermatology experience, Rank has built a reputation for delivering natural-looking results for patients who value discretion, precision, and medical expertise. She currently serves as a national trainer and speaker for both Allergan and Galderma, teaching advanced injection techniques to medical providers across the United States.Rank is the founder of Soul & Beauty MEDx, an integrated beauty and wellness center in Mission Viejo, California, known for its comprehensive and medically driven approach to aging, vitality, and long-term health. The practice combines advanced aesthetics with internal wellness, offering high-end technologies, regenerative treatments, and physician-guided care designed to support patients who want to look and feel their best at every stage of life.The practice is shared with her husband, Dr. Christian Rank, who specializes in regenerative medicine, hormone optimization, and medical weight loss, allowing the clinic to provide a full-spectrum approach that addresses both appearance and overall performance, energy, and longevity. Together, their work reflects a belief that true confidence comes from supporting the body internally while refining the outside in a natural, balanced way.At the core of Rank’s work is a philosophy that beauty and confidence are closely connected. Throughout her career, she has focused on helping patients look like the best version of themselves rather than someone else entirely. Her approach emphasizes subtle refinement, facial harmony, and long-term skin integrity, creating results that allow patients to look refreshed while still fully like themselves.Rank is also known for her passion for empowering women to feel confident at every stage of life. Through her practice, training work, and speaking engagements, she encourages patients to see aesthetics not as vanity, but as a way to align how they look with how they feel.“The gifting lounge was such a special experience,” Rank said.“I really felt aligned with so many of the people I met. They are creatives, dreamers, and individuals who never give up on what they believe in, and that resonates with me in building my own practice. What I see more and more, even in Hollywood, is that people don’t want to look different — they want to look like themselves, just more confident. And confidence affects everything… how we show up, how we carry ourselves, and how we live our lives.”Guests at the event received individualized recommendations designed to enhance natural features while maintaining authenticity, balance, and a refined appearance.Linda Rank can be found on Instagram at:@lindarankinjects@soul_beautymedxWebsite:Soul & Beauty MEDxMission Viejo, CaliforniaUnited States

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