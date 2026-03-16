Saskatchewan Marks Social Work Week and Celebrates 100 Years of the Canadian Association of Social Workers

CANADA, March 16 - Released on March 16, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed March 16 - 21, 2026 as Social Work Week, recognizing the important contributions of social workers across the province. This year's celebration is significant as it marks the 100th anniversary of the Canadian Association of Social Workers (CASW), the national body that formally established social work as a profession in Canada.

"For over a century, social workers have helped strengthen our province through their dedicated service to individuals, families, and communities," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "We are deeply grateful for the contribution and compassion social workers bring to some of life's most challenging circumstances, thereby building a stronger province."

Social workers support Saskatchewan people in a wide range of settings, including child and family services, disability services, income assistance, justice, mental health, health care, community-based organizations, and private practice. Their work strengthens families, promotes safety and wellbeing, and helps create a lasting positive change across Saskatchewan.

This year's theme, Registered Social Workers: Rooted in Relationship, Leading through Change, reflects the heart of the profession, which is the dedication to building meaningful, supportive relationships and guiding individuals and communities through periods of growth, challenge, and transformation.

"Thank you to all Registered Social Workers in Saskatchewan," Saskatchewan Association of Social Workers Executive Director Karen Wasylenka said. "I am proud to stand alongside you as we navigate complex situations, build relationships, help others to thrive through social change. The hard work, leadership and commitment you show every day for individuals, families, and communities in Saskatchewan does not even for a moment go unnoticed."

The Saskatchewan Association of Social Workers, established in 1926, continues to advance and uphold the standards of the profession by supporting Registered Social Workers and promoting safe, ethical practice throughout the province.

For more information about Social Work Week or the social work profession in Saskatchewan, visit the Saskatchewan Association of Social Workers.

-30-

For more information, contact: