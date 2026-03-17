Sandscape Secures $700,000 to Revolutionize Game Creation with AI and Announces Strategic Partnership with CRIM

Sandscape.ai – Generative Game Engine

Breaking Walls announces $700,000 in funding for Sandscape, supported by Investissement Québec and CRIM, to advance generative AI tools for game development.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Montréal-based studio Breaking Walls announces that $350,000 has been granted by the Ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie through Investissement Québec via its Programme Innovation. This support is part of a $700,000 R&D initiative dedicated to developing the generative game engine powering Sandscape, its AI-driven game creation platform.This funding supports the studio's ambition to democratize game development through accessible, no-code generative tools, and aligns with the rapidly growing global market for AI-powered user-generated content platforms, a space where Sandscape is uniquely positioned to lead.The investment is coupled with a strategic partnership with the Computer Research Institute of Montréal (CRIM), a leader in applied AI research. Together, they will launch dedicated R&D initiatives to enhance Sandscape's generative engine, with a focus on dynamic content synthesis and real-time co-creation."This partnership marks a major milestone for Sandscape. With the backing of Investissement Québec and CRIM's research expertise, we're accelerating our ability to deliver powerful, intuitive game creation right in the browser." — Sébastien Nadeau, Sandscape CTO"Sandscape fits within a broader vision for Québec's tech industry: to lead globally in creative AI and interactive content." — Laurent Bernier, Sandscape CCOAbout SandscapeDeveloped by Breaking Walls, Sandscape is an AI-powered platform that turns simple text prompts into playable games, automatically generating environments, mechanics, and characters. Powered by the in-house engine Ze1, Sandscape enables a new era of decentralized creation that is open to everyone. The alpha version of Sandscape will be available in early Q2 2026, with a public launch set for 2027 at sandscape.ai About Breaking WallsBreaking Walls is an independent studio based in Montréal, pushing the boundaries of interactivity through immersive storytelling, experimental design, and cutting-edge technologies. Following the success of AWAY: The Survival Series, the studio continues its mission with titles like Venus and Sandscape.About CRIMThe Computer Research Institute of Montréal (CRIM) is a non-profit organization dedicated to applied research in computer science and artificial intelligence. By partnering with industry leaders, CRIM drives technological competitiveness and innovation in Québec.About Investissement QuébecInvestissement Québec fosters economic growth and innovation by providing financial and strategic support to high-potential companies across Québec. Through its innovation funding programs, the agency aims to position Québec as a global technology leader.Media ContactPress kit: https://sandscape.ai/press

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