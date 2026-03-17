Ghost Hunters, UFO Researchers and Paranormal Experts Gather in DeKalb for Obscura Paracon March 21–22

Obscura Paracon

Speakers from television, paranormal research groups, and supernatural investigations will present lectures, workshops, and interactive experiences.

Obscura Paracon is a celebration of the paranormal, the unexplained, and the beautifully strange - held inside the iconic Altgeld Hall “castle” at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois.” — Willy Adkins

DEKALB, IL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paranormal investigators, researchers, and enthusiasts will gather in DeKalb, Illinois for Obscura Paracon , a two-day paranormal convention exploring ghosts, UFO encounters, cryptids, and other unexplained phenomena.Interest in paranormal research has grown significantly in recent years, fueled by television programs, documentaries, podcasts, and increasing public curiosity about unexplained phenomena ranging from ghost encounters to UFO sightings.The event takes place March 21–22 at historic Altgeld Hall Castle and brings together investigators, authors, and researchers from across the Midwest for lectures, workshops, and discussions focused on paranormal investigations and supernatural experiences.Featured speakers include David Schrader of Travel Channel and HBO’s The Holzer Files, presenting a talk on theories surrounding time travel and paranormal phenomena, and Chris Fleming, known from Haunted Ireland and Spooked Scotland, who will discuss personal experiences involving alleged encounters with extraterrestrial entities and supernatural beings.The lineup also includes several respected voices in paranormal research, including Dale Kaczmarek, veteran investigator and president of the Ghost Research Society; Amelia Cotter, author and folklorist specializing in haunting history; Tony Szabelski, historian and investigator with Chicago Hauntings Ghost Tours; and Joshua Purvis, paranormal media creator and co-founder of Stream Beacon TV.Additional presenters include Barnaby Jones, cryptozoologist and founder of the Cryptids, Anomalies, and the Paranormal Society (CAPS); internationally known psychic medium DeEtte Ranae; and Robbin Terry, owner and steward of the historic and reportedly haunted Ashmore Estates.Obscura Paracon is organized by Willy Adkins, founder of Obscura Paranormal, a filmmaker and paranormal investigator dedicated to researching unexplained historical accounts.The convention will feature lectures, hands-on workshops, and a curated Obscura Marketplace showcasing paranormal equipment, metaphysical items, books, artwork, and handcrafted goods. Optional after-hours experiences will also include guided paranormal investigations at historically haunted locations.“People have always been fascinated by the unexplained,” said event organizers. “Obscura Paracon gives the public in the Midwest an opportunity to meet researchers and investigators who have dedicated their lives to studying paranormal phenomena.”Attendees will have opportunities to meet investigators, attend presentations, participate in workshops, and explore exhibits and vendors related to paranormal research and supernatural topics.Media InvitationMembers of the media are invited to attend Obscura Paracon and interview speakers and investigators about paranormal research, UFO encounters, haunted history, and unexplained phenomena.About Obscura ParaconObscura Paracon is a paranormal convention dedicated to exploring ghosts, UFO encounters, cryptids, and unexplained mysteries through presentations, workshops, and discussions with investigators and researchers from across the paranormal field.More information, tickets, and the event schedule are available at:

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