SCALI RASMUSSEN FOUNDER CHRISTIAN SCALI NAMED A 2026 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 'SUPER LAWYER'

Christian Scali

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scali Rasmussen, PC announced today that Founder and Shareholder Christian Scali has been selected by his peers for inclusion in the 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers list. Each year, no more than five percent of attorneys in the state are selected for inclusion as “Super Lawyers.” Super Lawyers is a nationally recognized rating service that honors outstanding attorneys across more than 70 practice areas who have achieved a high level of peer recognition and professional accomplishment. Selections are determined through a patented, multi-step process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, independent research evaluating candidates, and peer review within each practice area.Christian Scali maintains a broad practice encompassing strategic counseling and complex, high-stakes litigation for clients across the restaurant and hospitality, property management, entertainment, apparel manufacturing and e-commerce sectors, with a primary focus on the retail automotive industry. He is widely recognized throughout California for defending automotive retailers in a wave of advertising claims brought under the state’s Unfair Competition Law, litigation that led to significant consequences for opposing counsel, including the disbarment of the Trevor Law Group.In 2025, Scali was named a “Legal Visionary” by Los Angeles Times and recognized as a “Leader of Influence: Litigators & Trial Attorneys” by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

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