LANDI Global and B4U Financial Announce Strategic Integration to Bring Advanced Crypto Enabled Payments to North America

A seamless pathway for merchants to accept both traditional and digital currency payments—safely, quickly, and with a user experience that feels familiar.

Digital currency acceptance is increasingly important to merchants; LANDI and B4U will deliver a secure, scalable solution that helps businesses meet evolving consumer preferences.” — Russell Harty, Managing Director (NAR) at LANDI Global

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LANDI Global, a global leader in next-generation payment terminals and commerce technology, today announced a strategic integration with B4U Financial LLC, a leading innovator in digital currency payment infrastructure and modern merchant processing. This partnership brings together LANDI’s trusted Android-based device ecosystem with B4U Financial’s advanced crypto and digital asset capabilities to expand payment choice and flexibility for merchants across North America.Through this integration, merchants using LANDI devices can now access B4U Financial’s hybrid payment platform, which is designed to support traditional card acceptance alongside digital currency transactions, including certain digital assets such as stablecoins and other blockchain-based payment methods. Leveraging LANDI’s robust hardware performance and secure architecture, the integrated solution provides a streamlined interface that enables merchants to offer customers more ways to pay without adding operational complexity.“Our partnership with B4U Financial represents a significant step forward in enabling the future of commerce,” said Russell Harty, Managing Director (NAR) at LANDI Global. “Digital currency acceptance is increasingly important to merchants, and through this integration, LANDI is delivering secure, scalable solutions that help businesses meet evolving consumer preferences.”B4U Financial specializes in simplifying the movement of digital assets for everyday commerce, providing transaction capabilities that may include real-time conversion, settlement, and compliance-first transaction workflows. Paired with LANDI’s secure devices and enterprise management tools, merchants gain a streamlined way to adopt crypto-enabled payments without sacrificing speed, stability, or regulatory safeguards.“LANDI Global’s hardware is the perfect complement to our crypto-forward payments platform,” said T. Jack Williams, Founder and CEO at B4U Financial. “Together, we’re giving merchants a seamless pathway to accept both traditional and digital currency payments—safely, quickly, and with a user experience that feels familiar.”The combined solution unlocks key benefits for merchants, including:• Expanded payment flexibility through support for digital currencies, stablecoins, and conventional card transactions• Real-time conversion and settlement, reducing volatility and risk for merchants• An open Android environment enabling fast deployment of blockchain-enabled applications• Future-ready commerce capabilities designed for retail, hospitality, transportation, and SMB sectorsThe integration is live today and available to be demoed at ETA Transact 2026, March 18-20th at Booth #1613. LANDI Global and B4U Financial plan continued collaboration on expanded device certifications, additional digital currency acceptance features, and broader support for Web3-driven payment experiences.

LANDI Global's payment portfolio

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