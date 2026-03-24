Independent Artist Releases 'Stand Up Free: 250 Years' Ahead of America’s 250th Anniversary

Album artwork for “Stand Up Free: 250 Years,” a patriotic music project created by John Wiles to commemorate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026.

New patriotic album celebrating America’s upcoming 250th anniversary with songs inspired by the nation’s founding history.

America’s 250th birthday only comes once. I wanted to contribute something meaningful that celebrates the nation’s history and the principles that continue to shape it.” — John Wiles

STATESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent Artist Releases “Stand Up Free: 250 Years” A Musical Tribute to America’s Semiquincentennial Ahead of the Nation’s 250th Anniversary.

Patriotic concept album marks the approaching U.S. 250th anniversary with songs inspired by the nation’s founding history.

Independent songwriter and producer John Wiles has released a new patriotic music project titled Stand Up Free: 250 Years, a concept album created to commemorate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026.

The album blends traditional American musical styles—including country storytelling, reflective ballads, spoken-word passages, and modern musical influences—to reflect on the nation’s founding ideals, the sacrifices that built the country, and the enduring responsibility of citizenship.

“This project grew out of a simple idea,” said Wiles. “America’s 250th birthday only comes once. I wanted to contribute something meaningful that celebrates the nation’s history and the principles that continue to shape it.”

The album explores moments and themes drawn from early American history, including the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the challenges faced by the founding generation, and the continuing story of liberty and self-government.

Several songs highlight specific historical ideas and milestones within the American story:

• They Signed Their Names — a tribute to the fifty-six signers of the Declaration of Independence and the courage required to pledge their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor.

• Those Old Articles — reflecting on the early framework of the Articles of Confederation and the effort to form a working national structure for a new and uncertain nation.

• Stand Up Free (250 Years) — the album’s title track, built around a carefully crafted set of 250 words symbolizing the struggles, ideals, and enduring spirit of the American journey.

Unlike traditional touring artists, FreeFlow Horizon, the creative studio project behind the album, focuses on songwriting and digital media distribution rather than live performances. Stand Up Free: 250 Years is now available on major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music, where listeners can explore the project’s historical themes and storytelling.

Wiles says the album was designed not only as entertainment but also as a reflection on the ideas that shaped the United States.

“American history is full of powerful stories,” Wiles said. “Music has always been one of the ways those stories are remembered and passed forward.”

The project has also attracted attention because it represents an independent creative effort tied directly to the nation’s upcoming milestone anniversary, with the album’s themes and lyrics built around historical concepts connected to the founding era and the principles of representative government.

Stand Up Free: 250 Years is now available through major digital streaming platforms and online music channels.

Listeners can learn more about the project and explore the album at:

https://standupfree250.com

The Stand Up Free: 250 Years album joins a growing number of cultural projects preparing for the United States Semiquincentennial in 2026, when communities across the country will commemorate 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The music project reflects on the founding generation and the enduring ideals of liberty, responsibility, and representative government that continue to shape the American experience.

About FreeFlow Horizon

FreeFlow Horizon is an independent studio music project focused on original songwriting, storytelling, and themed musical releases distributed through digital platforms and online media channels. The project produces music exploring historical, cultural, and inspirational themes.

Media Contact

John Wiles

FreeFlow Horizon

Email: freeflowmegatracks@gmail.com

Project website

https://standupfree250.com

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