EnviroPro 360 Expands Asbestos Inspection Capacity Amid Regional Shortage of Certified Inspectors

EPA AHERA-certified asbestos inspector wearing full protective equipment used during professional building inspections and sample collection.

EnviroPro 360 adds EPA AHERA-certified inspector, expanding asbestos testing capacity for projects across Georgia and South Carolina.

Access to qualified asbestos inspectors continues to be a bottleneck for commercial and residential projects throughout the Southeast.” — Joseph Galpin, owner and AHERA-certified inspector at EnviroPro 360

AUGUSTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As demand for asbestos inspections continues to outpace the number of qualified inspectors across the Southeast, EnviroPro 360 has expanded its team with a newly certified EPA AHERA asbestos building inspector licensed in both Georgia and South Carolina. The certification increases the firm’s capacity to deliver professional asbestos testing and inspection services for property owners, developers, employers, and real estate professionals throughout the region.

The AHERA (Asbestos Hazard Emergency Response Act) building inspector certification is issued through EPA-accredited training programs and is required for professionals who identify and assess asbestos-containing materials in commercial and public buildings. Certified inspectors complete coursework covering building systems evaluation, bulk sample collection, regulatory documentation standards, and the proper assessment of suspect materials under federal safety guidelines.

For EnviroPro 360, the additional certification represents a direct response to growing demand for asbestos surveys. AHERA-accredited inspectors remain unevenly distributed across Georgia and South Carolina, and limited availability can create scheduling delays that slow renovation timelines, postpone real estate closings, and extend permitting processes.

“Access to qualified asbestos inspectors continues to be a bottleneck for commercial and residential projects throughout the Southeast,” said Joseph Galpin, owner and AHERA-certified inspector at EnviroPro 360. “Adding another certified inspector allows us to support more projects while maintaining fast turnaround times and thorough inspections.”

The expansion also aligns with continued regulatory enforcement from federal agencies. Requirements under the Clean Air Act and OSHA workplace safety standards mandate documented asbestos assessments before renovation, demolition, or maintenance work that could disturb suspect materials. Lenders, insurers, and commercial buyers increasingly require formal asbestos survey documentation before approving transactions.

EnviroPro 360 provides independent environmental testing and inspection services, including asbestos surveys, mold testing, radon testing, and lead assessments for residential and commercial properties. The company does not perform removal, remediation, or abatement work, ensuring inspection results remain unbiased and focused solely on identifying potential environmental hazards.

The newly certified inspector holds dual-state certification, allowing EnviroPro 360 to serve clients across its full coverage area without subcontracting projects to outside firms. In Georgia, service areas include Augusta, Evans, Grovetown, Harlem, Hephzibah, Statesboro, Washington, Waynesboro, and surrounding communities. In South Carolina, the company serves Columbia, North Augusta, Aiken, Beech Island, Charleston, Edgefield, Lexington, Saluda, and Orangeburg.

EnviroPro 360’s team brings more than two decades of environmental testing experience and holds certifications from OSHA, the EPA, IAC2, ACAC, and IICRC. All samples are analyzed through accredited laboratories, and the company provides detailed reporting designed to support regulatory compliance, property transactions, and environmental risk management.

Property owners, developers, and employers seeking professional asbestos testing in Georgia or South Carolina can learn more at https://enviropro360.com/

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