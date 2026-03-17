Cloud-Clone ELISA Kit Supports Landmark Nature Medicine Discovery of Novel IPAH Biomarker

2026 Nature Medicine study: NOTCH3-ECD is a specific IPAH biomarker, Cloud-Clone’s SEL147Hu ELISA Kit powers this breakthrough

HUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A groundbreaking study published in Nature Medicine in early 2026 has identified the NOTCH3 extracellular domain (NOTCH3-ECD) as a highly specific serum biomarker for idiopathic pulmonary arterial hypertension (IPAH), offering new hope for early diagnosis, risk stratification, and long-term monitoring of this life-threatening disease.

Behind this landmark discovery lies not only rigorous multinational clinical research, but also stable and high-performance detection tools. In this study, the NOTCH3 ELISA Kit (SEL147Hu) manufactured by Cloud-Clone Corp. played a pivotal role, providing solid guarantee for the accuracy and reproducibility of the research findings.

Transforming IPAH Diagnosis: From Invasive Procedures to Precision Blood Testing

Idiopathic pulmonary arterial hypertension is a progressive pulmonary vascular disorder characterized by sustained elevation of pulmonary arterial pressure. As the disease advances, patients suffer from exertional dyspnea, chest tightness, fatigue, syncope, and eventually right-heart failure.

For decades, definitive diagnosis has relied heavily on right heart catheterization — an invasive, expensive, and risk-associated procedure. The lack of a non-invasive, disease-specific serum biomarker has limited early detection and precise risk management.

The study published in Nature Medicine represents a potential paradigm shift. Through multi-cohort analyses involving more than 700 participants across leading medical centers in the United States and Europe, researchers demonstrated that serum NOTCH3-ECD levels:

Are significantly elevated in IPAH patients

Show strong specificity compared to other cardiopulmonary conditions

Correlate positively with disease severity indicators

Serve as an independent predictor of mortality risk

Moreover, longitudinal follow-up data revealed that NOTCH3-ECD levels dynamically track disease progression, highlighting its potential as a powerful tool for long-term monitoring.

Researchers described NOTCH3-ECD as a blood “sentinel” — capable of signaling early disease presence, reflecting severity, and forecasting clinical outcomes.

High-Precision Quantification: The Role of Cloud-Clone ELISA Technology

The robustness of these conclusions depended on accurate and reproducible quantification of serum NOTCH3-ECD.

In this landmark study, researchers utilized the Cloud-Clone NOTCH3 ELISA Kit (SEL147Hu) to generate all core serum concentration data.

The kit’s high sensitivity, specificity, and batch-to-batch consistency ensured reliable detection across large sample cohorts. In high-impact translational studies where biomarker validation demands stringent analytical performance, such assay stability is essential.

By providing precise quantitative data across hundreds of samples, Cloud-Clone’s ELISA technology contributed to the integrity and scientific credibility of the study outcomes.



Figure 1 NOTCH3-ECD serum levels correlate with IPAH disease parameters

Empowering Global Translational Research

Cloud-Clone is committed to providing integrated, full-chain solutions for scientific research, supported by its globally advanced SPF-grade laboratory animal center and proprietary biological resource library.

Through continuous in-house development and resource integration, the company has established a diversified product portfolio covering more than 10 species, including humans, mice, and rats. The products includes:

Recombinant proteins

Antibodies

ELISA kits

Primary cells

Laboratory animal models

Multiplex Assay Kits

These products support research across diverse biomedical fields, including cardiovascular disease, oncology, immunology, metabolic disorders, and others.

With its SPF-grade laboratory animal center and vertically integrated in-house production processes, Cloud-Clone ensures strict quality control from antigen design to final kit validation. The company also holds ISO9001, ISO13485, and ISO14001 certifications, reflecting internationally recognized quality management standards.

Global Validation Through Scientific Impact

By the end of 2025, more than 42,000 SCI-indexed publications had cited research conducted using Cloud-Clone products. Numerous studies supported by Cloud-Clone reagents have appeared in top-tier journals including Nature, Science, and Cell, demonstrating sustained global confidence from the scientific community.

Such widespread academic adoption underscores Cloud-Clone’s commitment to providing dependable research tools that enable high-impact discoveries.

Driving the Future of Biomarker Innovation

As precision medicine continues to evolve, the discovery and validation of reliable serum biomarkers will play a central role in transforming clinical practice.

The identification of NOTCH3-ECD as a biomarker for IPAH represents not only a breakthrough in pulmonary vascular medicine, but also a testament to the critical importance of high-performance detection technologies in translational research.

By continuously advancing assay development and maintaining rigorous quality standards, Cloud-Clone remains dedicated to empowering scientists worldwide to push the boundaries of biomedical discovery.

Reference

Hernandez, M., Winicki, N.M., Puerta, C.D. et al. The NOTCH3 extracellular domain is a serum biomarker for pulmonary arterial hypertension. Nat Med 32, 306–317 (2026).

About Cloud-Clone Corp.

Cloud-Clone Corp. is dedicated to the development and production of high-quality immunoassay reagents and detection solutions. With a focus on antibody engineering, multiplex assay development, and cross-platform compatibility, the company provides research tools designed to support precision medicine and advanced biomedical investigation globally. Our core products and services include the research and development of proteins, antibodies, ELISA kits, primary cells, and multiplex cytokine detection kits, as well as professional CRO services to fully meet the diverse needs of biomedical research and related fields.

For more information about Cloud-Clone Corp, visit www.cloud-clone.com.

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