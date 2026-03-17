Convoso Named a Specialist in the 2026 Aragon Research Globe™ for Agent Platforms in the Intelligent Contact Center

Aragon Research positions Convoso as a Specialist in the 2026 Globe™ for Agent Platforms in the Intelligent Contact Center.

Our positioning in the Aragon Research Globe™ reflects Convoso’s continued focus on building an outbound-first platform that integrates dialing performance, automation, intelligence, and compliance.” — Nima Hakimi, Convoso CEO and Co-Founder

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Convoso , the leading AI-powered contact center platform purpose-built for revenue teams, today announced it has been positioned as a Specialist in the Aragon Research Globe™ for Agent Platforms in the Intelligent Contact Center (ICC), 2026 by Aragon Research, Inc.The Aragon Research Globe™ for Agent Platforms in the Intelligent Contact Center evaluates providers supporting modern contact center operations, as AI-driven automation and agent augmentation reshape customer engagement. Vendors are assessed on completeness of strategy and performance.Convoso delivers an outbound-first platform that unifies high-performance dialing, workflow automation, embedded intelligence, and built-in safeguards. Designed for high-volume outreach, the platform supports predictive, preview, and blended dialing, advanced campaign automation, and automated lead and workflow orchestration across distributed contact center operations. It also helps organizations meet national and state-level requirements, including TCPA and evolving consent standards.In 2025, Convoso introduced Convoso Ignite, an intelligence layer focused on phone number reputation and dialing performance. Ignite helps organizations preserve number health, improve contact rates, and automate reputation-sensitive outbound execution. The platform also incorporates machine learning–based Answering Machine Detection (AMD) to improve live answer identification in increasingly complex outbound environments.“We believe our positioning in the Aragon Research Globe™ reflects Convoso’s continued focus on building an outbound-first platform that integrates dialing performance, automation, intelligence, and compliance,” said Nima Hakimi, CEO and Co-Founder of Convoso. “Revenue teams must balance scale, productivity, and regulatory risk. Our goal is to provide a system that supports all three in a single platform.”Convoso also expanded its leadership team in 2025 across product, revenue, sales, and compliance to support continued platform innovation and growth.Convoso serves growth-focused organizations supporting compliance-sensitive outbound programs including insurance, financial services, home services, solar, legal, debt settlement, and BPO environments.The platform integrates with revenue and lead management ecosystems including Salesforce and LeadsPedia, along with other CRM and performance marketing platforms. In 2025, Convoso expanded its ecosystem through integrations with Phonexa, participation in the Talkdesk AppConnect Marketplace, and a strategic distribution partnership with Global Telecom Solutions (GTS).About ConvosoConvoso is the leading AI-powered contact center platform purpose-built for revenue teams. Backed by two decades of experience in outbound contact center technology, Convoso helps organizations accelerate agent productivity, connect to more prospects and customers, and navigate compliance with confidence.About Aragon ResearchAragon Research is an independent research and advisory firm that provides business and IT executives with actionable insights to navigate technology’s evolving impact on business. For more information, visit www.aragonresearch.com DisclaimerAragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind. Aragon Research “Aragon Research Globe™ for Agent Platforms in the Intelligent Contact Center, 2026” by Jim Lundy, 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.