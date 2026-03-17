Office of the Governor — News Release — Gov. Green Considers Nominees for Chief Justice and Circuit Judge

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI



JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA



GOVERNOR GREEN CONSIDERS NOMINEES FOR

CHIEF JUSTICE AND CIRCUIT JUDGE



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 16, 2026

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green today announced that he has received the list of nominees to fill Chief Justice, Supreme Court, State of Hawaiʻi and Circuit Judge, Circuit Court of the Second Circuit (island of Maui).

Under Article VI, Section 3 of the Hawaiʻi State Constitution, the Governor must appoint a judge from a list of nominees submitted by the Judicial Selection Commission within 30 days, to be followed by state Senate confirmation proceedings.

The Judicial Selection Commission submitted the following nominees for Chief Justice, Supreme Court, state of Hawaiʻi, listed in alphabetical order:

Lance D. Collins, currently a President/Principal Attorney at the Law Office of Lance D. Collins. He is a graduate of William S. Richardson School of Law.

Vladimir Devens, currently an Associate Justice at the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court. He is a graduate of the University of California Berkeley School of Law.

David M. Forman, currently a Professor of Law at William S. Richardson School of Law. He is a graduate of William S. Richardson School of Law.

Benjamin E. Lowenthal, currently an Attorney at the Law Office of Benjamin E. Lowenthal. He is a graduate of the University of Kansas School of Law.

Sabrina S. McKenna, currently the Acting Chief Justice at the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court. She is a graduate of William S. Richardson School of Law.

The Judicial Selection Commission submitted the following nominees for Circuit Judge, Circuit Court of the Second Circuit, listed in alphabetical order:

Ryan M. K. Anderson-Teshima, currently a District Court Supervising Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for the County of Maui. He is a graduate of Southwestern Law School.

Annalisa M. Bernard Lee, currently a District Court Judge for the Second Circuit. She is a graduate of William S. Richardson School of Law.

Lance D. Collins, currently a President/Principal Attorney at the Law Office of Lance D. Collins. He is a graduate of William S. Richardson School of Law.

Thomas W. Kolbe, currently a Deputy Corporation Counsel for the County of Maui. He is a graduate of William S. Richardson School of Law.

Zachary P. Raidmae, currently a Deputy Public Defender at the Office of the Public Defender. He is a graduate of Nova Southwestern University.

The public is invited to provide comments on the nominees via the Governor’s website https://governor.hawaii.gov/contact-us/contact-the-governor/.

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