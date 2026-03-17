Tells.co Launches AI Video Messaging Platform with RCS Business Messaging for Personalized Video at Scale

Tells.co company logo for AI video messaging and RCS Business Messaging platform AI-generated personalized video delivered through RCS Business Messaging on mobile device RCS Business Messaging conversation showing AI-personalized insurance claims status update with interactive elements RCS Business Messaging quote follow-up conversation powered by AI video personalization technology

AI-powered platform delivers personalized video through RCS rich messaging

We're combining AI-generated personalized video with RCS Business Messaging to create the most compelling customer communication channel that exists today.” — David Schlaegel, Co-Founder, Tells

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tells.co today announced the launch of its AI video messaging platform, combining AI-generated personalized video with RCS Business Messaging to deliver custom video content directly to consumers' native messaging apps. The platform represents a first-of-its-kind integration of AI video generation and RCS rich messaging at enterprise scale.

AI Video Meets RCS Business Messaging

The Tells.co platform uses artificial intelligence to generate unique, personalized videos for each recipient on a campaign list. These AI videos are then delivered via RCS Business Messaging with inline playback — meaning recipients watch personalized video content directly in their messaging app without clicking links, downloading apps, or leaving the conversation.

"We built this because the future of business messaging isn't text — it's personalized AI video delivered through RCS," said David Schlaegel, CEO of Tells.co. "Every recipient gets a video made specifically for them, playing right in their messages with our verified sender profile. Nothing else on the market combines AI video personalization with RCS delivery at this scale."

How AI Video Personalization Works

The AI video engine processes customer data — names, addresses, vehicle information, appointment history, property details — and generates a completely unique video for every individual recipient. Each AI-generated video features natural voice synthesis, dynamic visuals tailored to the recipient's data, and personalized storylines that speak directly to the viewer's situation.

The platform renders thousands of personalized AI videos in minutes, enabling campaigns of 10,000+ recipients where every video is unique. Combined with RCS verified sender profiles displaying brand logos and verification badges, the result is a trusted, high-engagement messaging experience.

RCS Video Driving Results Across Industries

Tells.co is deploying AI video through RCS across multiple verticals including real estate, automotive, and healthcare. Use cases include personalized home appraisal videos that reference specific property data and neighborhood sales, service reminder videos for auto dealerships featuring individual vehicle details, and healthcare follow-up videos tailored to patient treatment history.

Early campaigns combining AI video with RCS delivery are showing conversion rates significantly above traditional SMS and email benchmarks, driven by the combination of personalized video content, inline RCS playback, and verified brand trust signals.

First US Platform Approved for RCS Business Messaging

Tells.co is among the first platforms in the United States approved for RCS Business Messaging, building RCS capabilities into its core infrastructure rather than adding them as a supplementary feature. The company's AI video messaging solution leverages this native RCS integration to deliver rich video experiences at scale with full analytics — including view rates, watch duration, and CTA engagement tracking.

About Tells.co

Tells.co is a messaging technology company specializing in AI-powered video messaging and RCS Business Messaging for enterprise clients. The platform combines AI video generation, personalized content delivery, and rich messaging capabilities to help businesses communicate with customers through verified, branded video experiences at scale. For more information, visit tells.co.

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