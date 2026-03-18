National Academy of Athletics Expands to Wake County, North Carolina with New Franchise Owner Quincy McKinney Jr.

Youth sports leader Coach McKinney brings NAofA's mission of building healthy bodies and happy hearts to the Raleigh region

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Academy of Athletics (NAofA), a leading franchise-based youth sports organization offering recreational multi-sport programs for children ages 3 to 14, announced the opening of its newest franchise location serving Wake County, North Carolina . The location will be owned and operated by Area Captain Quincy McKinney Jr., a passionate youth sports advocate committed to expanding access to quality athletic programming throughout the greater Raleigh community.NAofA's programs are designed to introduce young athletes to a variety of sports in a fun, supportive, and developmentally appropriate environment. With a focus on skill-building, confidence, and character development, the organization has grown its franchise network across the country, reaching thousands of families each year.Coach McKinney brings a deep personal connection to youth sports and a drive to create meaningful opportunities for young people in Wake County. He shared his enthusiasm for this new chapter:"I'm honored to step into the role of Area Captain for Wake County with the National Academy of Athletics. Youth sports have played a major role in my life, and I'm passionate about creating opportunities for young athletes to grow, build confidence, and develop through sports. I'm excited to work with families, schools, and community partners to expand youth sports programs and help continue the mission of building healthy bodies and happy hearts throughout our community."NAofA Founder and CEO Aaron Locks welcomed Coach McKinney to the NAofA family:"The Raleigh area is gaining an incredible leader in Coach McKinney as he steps into his role as the new National Academy of Athletics franchisee for the region. His passion for helping young athletes grow through sports aligns perfectly with our mission to build healthy bodies & happy hearts. We are excited to support him as he brings more youth sports opportunities to families across the local community."Families in Wake County interested in registering their children for upcoming programs, or community partners looking to collaborate, are encouraged to reach out to learn more about program offerings and enrollment opportunities: naofa.info/wake-county About National Academy of AthleticsNational Academy of Athletics (NAofA) is a franchise-based youth sports organization dedicated to providing high-quality recreational multi-sport programs for children ages 3 to 14. Operating across 10 states, NAofA is committed to its core mission of building healthy bodies and happy hearts by giving every child the opportunity to experience the joy and benefits of sports in a welcoming, positive environment. For more information, visit www.nationalacademyofathletics.com

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