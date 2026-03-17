A Midwestern Craft Beer Legacy Reborn: MidwestBrewersFest.org Relaunches as Premier Digital Journal

MidwestBrewersFest.org relaunches the historic festival's legacy as a premier digital journal and newsletter serving the Midwest craft beer community.

We revived this platform to create a permanent, digital space where the original MWBF community can continue to connect, learn, and grow every single day.” — Gregory Spielson

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For years, the Illinois Midwest Brewing Festival stood as a cornerstone event for craft beer enthusiasts, bringing together local brewers and communities to celebrate the region's vibrant brewing culture. Today, that legacy enters a new era. MidwestBrewersFest.org announces its official relaunch, transforming the defunct festival’s domain into a dedicated digital journal, newsletter, and news hub for the Midwestern craft beer community.Rather than a single-weekend event, the reimagined Midwest Brewers Fest operates as a year-round digital gathering place. The platform is designed to serve brewers, industry professionals, and beer lovers across the region with high-quality journalism, industry news, and cultural commentary.The newly launched publication features comprehensive coverage of the Midwest beer scene, including deep dives into local brewery operations, updates on regional releases, and articles exploring the science and art of modern brewing.A core component of the relaunch is a dedicated archival section that chronicles the history of the original Illinois Midwest Brewing Festival. By preserving the stories, milestones, and impact of the original event, the new platform ensures the domain’s rich heritage is never lost, while actively reporting on the future of the industry.The platform is now live, offering free access to its growing library of articles and historical archives. Readers can also subscribe to the Midwest Brewers Fest newsletter to receive the latest regional beer news and editorial content delivered directly to their inbox.To explore the festival's archives , read the latest articles, or subscribe to the newsletter, visit MidwestBrewersFest.org, or type https://midwestbrewersfest.org/ into your browser search. You can see the history of the festival at https://www.midwestbrewersfest.org/history

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