Now Available: New Leadership Book No Shortcuts: What It Really Takes Confronts the Problem of Leadership Drift

Cover of "No Shortcuts: What It Really Takes," a new leadership book by Amjad Jaber launching March 2026 during National Ethics Month. Back cover image of "No Shortcuts: What It Really Takes "by Amjad Jaber, releasing March 2026. Amjad Jaber, entrepreneur and CEO, author of No Shortcuts: What It Really Takes Scot Thomas, CEO of STC Safety & Risk Management, shared how the leadership principles in No Shortcuts: What It Really Takes align with safety culture in high-risk industries.

Released during National Ethics Month, the book is already drawing attention from business leaders across industries.

Shortcuts don't always show up dirty. They show up disguised as efficiency.” — Amjad Jaber, CEO INDUS Road & Bridge, author of No Shortcuts

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- No Shortcuts: What It Really Takes, a new leadership book by entrepreneur and infrastructure executive Amjad Jaber, is now available through Amazon Barnes & Noble , and major book retailers nationwide following its release during National Ethics Month this March. Within days of becoming available, the book rose to bestseller status in Amazon’s Ethics category, signaling early interest among executives and leadership teams.The book arrives at a time when many organizations are reassessing how leadership accountability and decision-making standards are maintained in complex and high-pressure environments. Rather than presenting productivity advice or management tactics, No Shortcuts examines the idea that effective leadership begins with a clearly defined internal standard—one that guides decisions even when external pressures push leaders in other directions.The book introduces what Jaber calls the Custodian Standard, a framework that views leadership not as authority, but as a responsibility and privilege to protect the people and standards entrusted to an organization.Throughout the book, Jaber explores how individuals and organizations can gradually lose alignment when standards are not actively protected. He describes this slow shift as a leadership hazard—a form of drift that can quietly undermine performance, culture, and decision-making if it goes unrecognized.Jaber’s perspective is grounded in decades of operational leadership. As founder and CEO of a major infrastructure contracting firm, he has overseen projects serving large municipalities and public facilities in environments where reliability, safety, and accountability carry real consequences.According to Jaber, the ideas behind the book developed through years of observing how leaders respond to pressure, responsibility, and competing incentives.“This book grew out of lessons learned over many years of leading teams and making decisions where the stakes were real,” Jaber said. “The challenge for any leader is staying anchored to principles when circumstances begin to pull you off course. I wanted to put language around that process and offer a way to think about it.”Early readers say the themes are resonating with leaders responsible for operational performance and organizational culture. Scot Thomas, President and CEO of Dallas-based STC Safety & Risk Management , said the book prompted him to reflect on how leadership standards are communicated inside his organization.“Safety and risk management ultimately come down to leadership standards,” said Thomas. “At STC we support hundreds of construction and manufacturing organizations across Texas and the Southeast, and the difference between a program that produces real outcomes and one that simply checks boxes is leadership commitment. Strategy and frameworks matter, but they only work when leaders take ownership of the standards they set.In today’s labor market, where companies are often building talent internally and leadership development is inconsistent, that level of ownership has become increasingly important. The Custodian Standard speaks directly to that responsibility. In our field, saving lives requires both a clear strategy and leaders who are committed to carrying it out. That is why the principles in No Shortcuts resonate with the work we do and why we are incorporating them into leadership conversations with both our team and the organizations we support.”Thomas added that he has distributed copies of the book to members of his leadership team and is considering ways its principles may inform future leadership development discussions within the company.Rather than positioning leadership around recognition or titles, No Shortcuts: What It Really Takes focuses on the long-term responsibility leaders carry to maintain clarity of purpose and protect the standards that guide their organizations.No Shortcuts: What It Really Takes is now available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and major book retailers nationwide.For media interviews, speaking inquiries, or organizational leadership discussions related to the book, contact:Ania KubickiANGLES Communicationsania@anglespr.comCall/Text: 480-277-9245###No Shortcuts: What It Really Takes by Amjad Jaber is published by NWBT, LLC, an independent publisher based in Dallas, Texas. The book explores the principles of integrity, discipline, and long-term thinking that underpin meaningful success in business and life, drawing on real experiences from Jaber’s entrepreneurial journey. Amjad Jaber is an entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of Indus Road and Bridge, an infrastructure company based in Dallas, Texas. Under his leadership, the company has focused on delivering complex infrastructure projects while building a culture rooted in accountability, resilience, and high standards. In No Shortcuts, Jaber shares lessons shaped by decades of experience navigating risk, leadership challenges, and the pursuit of excellence in competitive industries. For more information visit NWBT online at https://www.NoWayButThrough.com STC Safety & Risk Management, headquartered in Frisco, Texas, provides safety consulting, risk management, training, and staffing services to construction, manufacturing, and industrial organizations across Texas and the Southeast. The firm supports hundreds of companies in building risk-ready workforces and implementing leadership-driven safety systems designed to prevent serious injuries and fatalities.

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