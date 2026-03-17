Eric Winegard Expands Rare Blue Moon Marketing With AI Driven Growth Solutions

Entrepreneur Eric Winegard expands Rare Blue Moon Marketing nationwide using AI powered ads, SEO, and automation to deliver faster growth, stronger leads

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eric Winegard, entrepreneur and CEO of Rare Blue Moon Marketing (RBM Marketing), today announced the company’s nationwide expansion fueled by advanced artificial intelligence, performance driven advertising, and data backed growth strategies. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, RBM Marketing has rapidly emerged as a powerful force in the digital marketing industry, helping businesses generate more leads, increase revenue, and scale with confidence.Founded with the mission of delivering measurable results rather than vanity metrics, RBM Marketing serves a diverse client base ranging from local service providers to multi location companies and national brands. By integrating AI powered tools into every stage of the marketing process, the firm enables clients to compete effectively in an increasingly crowded digital landscape.“Businesses today need more than traditional marketing. They need precision, speed, and accountability,” said Winegard. “Our goal is to combine human expertise with advanced AI systems to produce predictable, scalable growth for our clients.”RBM Marketing’s approach focuses on high impact channels that directly influence revenue. These include paid advertising across platforms such as Google and Meta, search engine optimization designed for both traditional search and AI driven discovery, conversion optimized website design, and automated lead nurturing systems that increase close rates. The company emphasizes transparent reporting so clients can clearly see how marketing investments translate into tangible business outcomes.A core component of the firm’s strategy is its use of machine learning to analyze performance data in real time. Campaigns are continuously refined to reduce wasted spend, improve targeting accuracy, and capture high intent prospects. This allows businesses to reach potential customers at the moment they are most likely to take action.In addition to client services, RBM Marketing provides strategic consulting to business owners seeking to modernize their marketing infrastructure. The company helps organizations streamline workflows, implement automation, and develop long term growth roadmaps tailored to their industries and goals.Winegard’s entrepreneurial journey has also contributed to the firm’s reputation. Having built RBM Marketing into a rapidly growing enterprise in just a few years, he is frequently invited to speak on topics related to sales, leadership, and business development. His insights emphasize disciplined execution, resilience, and the importance of investing in scalable systems.As part of its expansion, RBM Marketing is increasing investments in proprietary technology, talent acquisition, and strategic partnerships. The company plans to broaden its reach across the United States while maintaining the personalized service and hands on approach that have defined its brand.Industry analysts note that the shift toward AI driven marketing is accelerating across all sectors. Consumers expect faster responses, highly relevant messaging, and seamless digital experiences. Companies that fail to adapt risk losing market share to more technologically advanced competitors. RBM Marketing’s leadership believes its integrated approach positions clients to thrive in this evolving environment.“AI is not replacing marketers. It is amplifying what great marketers can do,” Winegard added. “When used responsibly, it unlocks efficiencies and insights that were impossible just a few years ago.”Rare Blue Moon Marketing offers a full suite of services including local and national SEO, pay per click advertising, social media marketing, reputation management, content production, and conversion focused web development. The firm works with clients across industries such as healthcare, legal services, home improvement, professional services, retail, and franchising.About Eric WinegardEric Winegard is an entrepreneur, sales leader, and digital marketing strategist known for helping businesses accelerate growth through performance driven marketing. As founder and CEO of Rare Blue Moon Marketing, he has guided companies nationwide in increasing visibility, generating qualified leads, and building sustainable revenue streams.About Rare Blue Moon MarketingRare Blue Moon Marketing is a full service digital marketing agency based in Boca Raton, Florida. The company specializes in AI powered marketing, search engine optimization, paid advertising management, website development, and strategic consulting. RBM Marketing partners with businesses across the United States to deliver measurable results and long term growth.For more information about Eric Winegard or Rare Blue Moon Marketing’s AI driven solutions, visit the company’s website or contact the firm directly to learn how performance based marketing strategies can support your organization’s next stage of expansion.

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